It was all about the ladies on Tuesday's episode of The Bachelor: Women Tell All.

Colton Underwood came face-to-face with exes during the special, as they also came face-to-face with each other. Friendships and feuds took the forefront -- as did the great debate about Caelynn and Cassie's supposed conversations about becoming the Bachelorette.

So, how does Caelynn feel about Cassie possibly getting the gig, after viewers watched her breakup with Colton? It seems the former Miss North Carolina is cool with it.

"I was fully confident in my relationship with Colton. I was fully confident that it was gonna be me at the end, and I was terrified that if it was me at the end... I didn't want Cassie and I's friendship to be in jeopardy," she told ET's Lauren Zima after the taping, reiterating what she told the studio audience. "I was like, 'If it is me at the end, if I am engaged to Colton, I want you to be the Bachelorette. I want you to find your person. I want you to find happiness.' And she said the same thing... Everything else is just made up."

Tayshia and Kirpa's concerns over Caelynn and Cassie not being ready for marriage played out on The Bachelor this season, while Katie confessed during "Women Tell All" that her warning about women not being there for the right reasons was indeed about the besties. Katie and Caelynn still disagreed about exactly what words were exchanged during Caelynn and Cassie's Bachelorette conversation, but that's not the only mystery we want to get to the bottom of.

Caelynn, who admitted she was devastated to sent home by Colton after introducing him to her family, whispered to Cassie upon her departure to "get engaged." Cassie, however, clearly wasn't ready to take that step with Colton, and ended up breaking things off with him just a few days later (sending him over a fence).

While speaking with ET at "Women Tell All," Caelynn confessed she was "surprised" Colton kept Cassie over her. "Cassie and I, the way that we managed our best friendship so well is because we separated our friendship and our relationship, so she didn't even talk that much about her relationship," Caelynn explained. "But she did say that we both kind of felt that my relationship was a little more further advanced than her, so I was surprised that I was sent home and not her. But he knows what he wants."

The 23-year-old says she doesn't think she's "still in love" with Colton, but conceded that she's still healing from their breakup.

"I've taken some time and tried to heal my heart, but it has been lonely. There's no one you can really talk to about it. It's been the hardest heartbreak I've ever had to deal with, and I thought I was over it. But tonight just reopened old wounds," she said. "I don't think that I'm still in love with Colton. I just think that I'm still processing this deep, deep love that I had for him."

Colton, meanwhile, has a ton of respect for Caelynn, as he defended her and Cassie's authenticity amid questions from co-stars and fans.

"I think everybody is entitled to their own opinions, that's what makes the Bachelor franchise what it is. The fans are so passionate and the fans have their opinions," he said. "Being in a relationship with both of them, yes, absolutely, they're genuine people."

"I don't [who should be Bachelorette is] up for me to make any decision on," Colton added. "It's definitely above my paygrade. I think that's a question more for Chris Harrison and the creators of this show."

Colton's journey will continue with a two-night Bachelor finale on Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

