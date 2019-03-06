Ben Higgins has a bone to pick with Cassie Randolph.

The former Bachelor was watching in confusion alongside the rest of us when the 23-year-old blonde beauty broke things off with Colton Underwood on Monday's episode of the ABC dating show. The pair's breakup seemed to last for 35 years as she entered the night portion of her and Colton's date smiling, before telling him in a roundabout way that she didn't see herself falling in love with him. This did not make Ben happy.

"I think she should have done something different with Colton," Ben told ET's Lauren Zima during Roses and Rose Live on Tuesday. "It was very clear that she was not into him."

The Generous Coffee co-founder took issue with how Cassie entered with a smile, called the day portion of her date with Colton "perfect" and then dragged out the breakup. "I think all she wanted to tell him was, 'You're a great guy, you've proven to be a great guy, but I'm just not that into you. And as a result, I need to leave,'" he shared. "It felt like she was dancing around the subject, going, 'This is too fast. This isn't right for me. I just don't know.' She knew."

"If she would have just told Colton, 'This isn't going to work, we're not meant for each other,' then Colton just has to say goodbye. He's getting broken up with, and he can't beg and he can't scream for more," Ben added.

Colton's fence jump was thus an appropriate reaction, according to Ben. "What Colton did, was he just fought for her, and I think that's fair. He loves this woman. I don't think she gave him the right explanation. She should have just left and said, 'This isn't going to work,'" he explained. "Shut that down."

Given how things played out between Colton and Cassie, Ben has a little sympathy for Colton's lack of an explanation at Tuesday night's "Women Tell All."

"I think it's hard for him right now... A lot of the end of the season, where he's jumping the fence, we don't know how that ends, and that is the most emotional moment we've seen yet. None of this story... makes sense without the last two episodes," he offered. "Right now, we're sitting in a moment where most of the storyline of this show hasn't been played out."

Expecting a little more from Colton during Tuesday's special was Caelynn, whom Colton eliminated after hometown dates. As for whether the former Miss North Carolina should be our next Bachelorette, Ben isn't on board.

"If I'm honest, I'm a little tainted, just because this whole season, Caelynn and Cassie were rumored to want to be the Bachelorette. And I think, as a result, this has influenced my decision. I don't want anybody coming on this show with the intention of what's next," he candidly shared.

"Caelynn would do great, I'm sure, but my vote would go to Hannah B.," he added, revealing that many women from Colton's season have told him the same. "If all the women who know her best think she's going to be a great Bachelorette, then I'll trust it and I'll put my vote in for her too."

Colton's journey will continue with a two-night Bachelor finale on Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

