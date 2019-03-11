Colton Underwood threw himself over a fence after Cassie broke up with him on last week's episode of The Bachelor -- but what did that mean for his relationships with Tayshia and Hannah G.?

Monday's episode of the ABC dating show resumed with the 27-year-old former football player making his way back to the production after quitting the show for a night alone in the Portuguese countryside. After all, he still had two women who very much wanted to get engaged to him -- even if his heart was somewhere else.

Colton first said goodbye to Tayshia, visiting her at her hotel room. "You're incredible, and I just owe you respect and the honesty," Colton said, shaking. "I knew that I was falling for you, but in my heart, I know I can't love two people. My heart's with somebody else. I love Cassie."

"Mhmm," Tayshia replied, curiously with no tears. "Can we talk without all these cameras?"

It was behind closed doors that she and Colton both let loose -- first with the Bachelor uncontrollably crying, and her consoling him. "Don't cry, please!" Tayshia begged him. "I'm sorry."

Then, she let her own waterworks come out.

"I don't want to go through this," she cried. "So, this is like, it?"

The pair left each other in tears, but appeared to be on good terms while sitting down with Chris Harrison back in L.A.

"It kind of helped to watch everything back," Tayshia admitted. "I just wish the best for you. I will not take anything that I've learned and we shared for granted... Thank you for everything."

Next came Hannah, who didn't even get her fantasy suite date.

"You've been my rock through all this, you've been somebody who has always picked me up when I needed that," Colton said -- just after she told the camera she was going to tell him she's in love with him. "I can't be in love with two people, and where my feelings are in another relationship is at a stronger point than where I'm at with you."

Hannah emotionally revealed how embarrassed she was, prompting Colton to tell her that he thought it was going to be her. "I don't know if I'm making the right decision," he said, crying into his hands.

The Bachelor had even more of an emotional reaction after saying goodbye to Hannah, crying in the arms of a producer about how "scared" he was.

Colton teased his decision to break things off with Tayshia and Hannah G. while speaking with ET at The Bachelor's "Women Tell All" special.

"Obviously I have some very, very important conversations," Underwood said of what came next. "I think it was one of the things realizing, 'Hey, I owe this to myself. I owe this to everybody [to see it through].'"

"There's two other relationships, so I obviously have to [make] decisions moving forward -- where do I go now, what's going to happen next," he said. "You get those answers [in the finale]."

Colton's journey on The Bachelor will conclude on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

