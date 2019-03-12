Colton Underwood has just one night left as The Bachelor -- and ET will be live blogging along the way.

Monday's shocking night one of Colton's two-night season finale saw him return to the show after his fence jump and say goodbye to final two women, Tayshia and Hannah G., to pursue a relationship with the woman who dumped him, Cassie. On Tuesday's episode, we'll find out if she takes him back, and ET's Lauren Zima go live with Roses and Rose directly after the episode at 7 p.m. ET to share all her thoughts!

Colton teased his dramatic finale while speaking with ET last month.

"As the weeks progress, it gets more real and more real, and I think not only for me but these women too," he said. "It's unlike anything else, and it's going to be a crazy one. You guys are in for a wild ride."

"It's going to be unexpected to a lot of people," Colton added of his ending. "So we'll see what I'm shouting at the end off the rooftops, but I hope at the end of it, you can know that I'm happy. So we'll see."

Colton's journey on The Bachelor comes to a close Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

