Over the past week, Bachelorette fans have been diving in to the mysterious disappearance of Tyler Gwozdz.

The supposed frontrunner received Hannah Brown's first one-on-one date this season, and they appeared to have a connection. However, on Monday night's episode, she casually mentioned that he was no longer part of the cast. Tyler was removed by production, reportedly amid online comments about his past behavior. ABC has not responded to ET's request for comment.

"I'll say if there's a guy that was removed because of production, it was probably something that they didn't want out there," former Bachelor Colton Underwood told ET's Katie Krause at iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on Saturday. "I'm not asking any questions. It was probably for the best of the show."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bachelorette castoff Cam Ayala told ET on Tuesday that producers quietly took Tyler out of the competition and explained it was "in the best interest for Hannah and for Tyler for him to no longer be here."

"It's been limited information that they gave us in regards to Tyler's departure... It was definitely a shock for all of us because he got the first rose from the first one-on-one date," Cam said. "It was a shock for everyone in the house." He has not spoken or reached out to Tyler since.

Colton and his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, also told ET on Saturday that they're impressed by how Hannah is handing her season.

"It's so fun to watch. I was like, 'When's the next episode coming? When's Monday coming around?'" Cassie said. But she's been doing such a good job. She's definitely like, herself on there, you can tell. We're proud of her."

See more on The Bachelorette in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert is set to air Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Controversial 'Bachelorette' Contestant Luke P. Addresses His 'Mistakes' With Hannah Brown

What 'Bachelorette' Producers Told the Cast About Tyler G.'s Sudden Exit (Exclusive)

'Bachelorette' Contestant Tyler G. Mysteriously Sent Home: What Hannah Brown Said About Him (Exclusive)

Related Gallery