Two weeks after fans watched Bachelorette Hannah Brown dramatically send home a contestant with a girlfriend, another man has left the competition -- but a little more mysteriously.

Halfway through Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah casually revealed that Tyler Gwozdz was no longer part of the cast, just one week after he got the season's first one-on-one date. "Tyler G. had to leave, and that's upsetting, because I really enjoyed our date with him," she told the camera -- but then quickly moved on.

So, what happened? Tyler was reportedly removed by production amid online comments -- and an accusatory Reddit thread --about his behavior. When asked by ET about her connection with Tyler last week, however, Hannah didn't seem to imply anything was off.

"I think the date went really good," she shared. "We didn't see our conversation the first night, but he just has a gentle spirit about him."

"I feel like he was a really good first date for me, because obviously my first dates don't always go that well," she joked, referencing her awkward first date with Colton Underwood on The Bachelor. "[Tyler] was just really calming and nurturing for me to feel confident going into these one-on-ones, because that's a long time with a person with a very intimate... well... as intimate as you can get."

The Alabama native had nothing but good things to say about Tyler -- but told ET that she would have no problem confronting men if something wasn't to her liking.

"I handle things directly, in my own beast way," she said with a laugh, when asked how she'd confront a scandal on her season. "Absolutely [guys felt the wrath of the beast]. They're probably still in the corner shaking, as they should."

Hannah also said she has no regrets about everything that went down. "I think about this a lot, because sometimes watching it back or thinking about things, I'm like, 'Ah, maybe I should have not said that or done this.' But ultimately, no, because everything that happened, it has got me to where I am now, and I'm stronger," she said. "I'm more empowered, I've grown and I've learned so much. So, no."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelorette': Hannah Brown Tells Cam She Won't Give Him a 'Pity Rose' (Live Updates)

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Admits She 'Struggled' Balancing Her Faith With Fantasy Suites (Exclusive)

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Says She Had a 'Really Hard Time' Over Whether to Get Engaged (Exclusive)

Related Gallery