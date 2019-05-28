Luke Parker is speaking out about his behavior on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.

Though we're just three weeks into the season, the 24-year-old Gainesville, Georgia, native has caused plenty of controversy, from his territorial nature with Hannah to promos showing him violently screaming in another man's face. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram to address his critics and insist that he's learning from his "mistakes."

"I just want to address the elephant in the room here really quick," he began his post. "First I want you all to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far. Regardless of what is aired AND IF @alabamahannah and I are together or not my behavior in all situations has been and will continue to be exposed."



"I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. I'm the first to admit I am far from perfect. This journey has given me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, for that I am grateful," he continued. "For those of you who are on this journey with me I am grateful for your support and hope you get to learn and grow from my mistakes with me!"

Fans saw Hannah confront Luke several times on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, warning him to cool off and to respect the other relationships she was forming with other men. During an interview with ET last week, Hannah said she had to force herself to take a step back from zeroing in on her romance with Luke. She also said that he provided most of the drama this season -- and made her cry the most of any other contestant.

"I was really struggling last episode, like, 'Hey, it's not just Luke P.,'" she shared. "Like, 'All right, that's a lot at one time. Let me not go all in like that right now, because if I do that, what am I going to do the rest of the time?' So, I really did have to pump the breaks just for myself with him, because I am that one that would just zero in on somebody... and Luke P. was very easy for me to zero in on."

Hannah also said she was shocked to see Luke's aggressive behavior in the trailer. "I didn't know the extreme of that," she told ET.

"I haven't seen that before. It's going to be interesting for me to watch some of the things that happen because I only know what happens in the interactions with the men and based off what they say to me and what I feel with them," she reasoned. "I don't know what happens anywhere else. So, to see some of the things in the teaser, I'm like, 'Oh... interesting.'"

"It was definitely intense," she said.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

