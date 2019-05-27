Why 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Was Sent to the Hospital on Week 3

Being the Bachelorette isn't easy.

Monday night'sBachelorette saw our lead, Hannah Brown, sent to the hospital, just three episodes into this season of the ABC dating show. Though dramatic scenes showed Hannah hooked up to IVs in the ER and later canceling her date with Connor, it seems she was back to her normal self just hours later.

As she explained to Connor (who later showed up at her place, where she was recovering), she had passed out soon after waking up that morning. She was sent to the hospital, where she was pumped with fluids and later sent home to rest. "I'm not contagious," she assured her date.

Hannah's health crisis put the rest of the guys on edge, but Connor's care and compassion for her (and leaving her cute notes about how much he liked her) ended up winning him a rose -- and a second part to his date.

"I want to be there through the ups and downs," he told the camera.

Promos have shown that Hannah's not the only one to get medical attention, as a fight between the men later this season seemingly has one of them leaving a date in an ambulance. While it's unknown who the man in the ambulance is (or which contestant possibly provoked the incident), fans have guessed that controversial contestant Luke P. may be involved. In an interview with ET last week, Hannah addressed fans' -- and her friends' -- worries over his aggressive behavior in the trailer.

"I didn't know the extreme of that," she said, but confessed that he made her cry the most of any other contestant this season.

"I haven't seen that before. It's going to be interesting for me to watch some of the things that happen because I only know what happens in the interactions with the men and based off what they say to me and what I feel with them," Hannah reasoned. "I don't know what happens anywhere else. So, to see some of the things in the teaser, I'm like, 'Oh... interesting.'"

"It was definitely intense," she said, adding that Luke P. was "sweet and gentle" to her -- and a "really good kisser."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelorette': Hannah Brown Blows Up on Cam Over His 'Pity Rose'

'Bachelorette' Contestant Tyler G. Mysteriously Sent Home: What Hannah Brown Said About Him (Exclusive)

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Admits She 'Struggled' Balancing Her Faith With Fantasy Suites (Exclusive)

Related Gallery