Hannah Brown is trying not to give too much away about herBacheloretteseason, but there's a few things she can't hide.

ET's Lauren Zima sat down with the 24-year-old beauty queen on Tuesday, where she opened up about the guy on everyone's mind -- and confirmed that he causes quite a bit of trouble in the episodes ahead.

"Luke P.," she quickly answered when asked who made her cry the most. "We'll see [why that is]."

The Gainsville, Georgia, native had fans divided before the season even started, as he's seen blowing up on another contestant in a dramatic promo. He earned Hannah's first impression rose on night one, but it seems his beef with the other guys started on week two after he publicly told Hannah on the season's first group date that he was "starting to fall in love" with her. Mike called it "blasphemous" while some of the other men questioned his sincerity.

"it was very awkward with all the other guys there too and, like, an audience," Hannah confessed. "It was awkward in that moment... but, I mean, honestly, part of me was kind of like, 'Oh, I'm glad this guy likes me, and that's more than like! And now everyone knows how you feel.'"

"He was the person that I had the first real, indescribable connection with, I would say. And if anybody was going to say it, I would more so believe Luke out of anybody," she said. "[But] at the end of the night, I started questioning it a little bit too."

According to Hannah, much of her season will revolve around her relationship with Luke P. -- and his relationship with the other men. Fans got a tease of that during the cocktail party, when Jed awkwardly walked in on Hannah and Luke P.'s steamy makeout session; she was undressing him and about to give him a massage.

"My mom [called]," the Bachelorette admitted. "She said, 'Lord bless you.'"

The Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native just can't seem to keep her hands off Luke P., however. "Even just, like, kissing him, there is just, like, this, like, chemistry that is undeniable! And there is definitely a physical attraction there that accelerated way faster and off the charts compared to a lot of [other men]," she explained.

Hannah said she had to stop herself from zeroing in on her relationship with Luke P. and ignoring the other guys. "I was really struggling last episode, like, 'Hey, it's not just Luke P.,'" she shared. "Like, 'All right, that's a lot at one time. Let me not go all in like that right now, because if I do that, what am I going to do the rest of the time?' So, I really did have to pump the breaks just for myself with him, because I am that one that would just zero in on somebody... and Luke P. was very easy for me to zero in on."

The blonde beauty was, however, shocked to see Luke P.'s aggressive blowup in the trailer. "I didn't know the extreme of that," she told ET.

"I haven't seen that before. It's going to be interesting for me to watch some of the things that happen because I only know what happens in the interactions with the men and based off what they say to me and what I feel with them," she reasoned. "I don't know what happens anywhere else. So, to see some of the things in the teaser, I'm like, 'Oh... interesting.'"

"It was definitely intense," she said, adding that Luke P. was "sweet and gentle" to her -- and a "really good kisser."

However, Hannah also lets out a different side of herself this season. "If these guys do anything to bother me, the beast will continue to come out," she warned.

