Alessi Ren Luyendyk is here!

Bachelor couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham welcomed their baby girl on Wednesday, taking to Instagram just hours after her birth to reveal their first child's name -- Alessi Ren.

Little Alessi came into the world at 2:09 p.m., weighing 6 lbs., 13 oz, and measuring 20 inches long. The new parents posted pics of their daughter, with Burnham sharing a photo of the newborn resting on her chest while making a crying face and wearing a pretty pink bow.

"She is sweet, calm and @ariejr and I could not be more in love with her," Burnham captioned the shot. Luyendyk commented simply, "My heart ❤️."

The proud dad also posted a pic of himself holding a swaddled Alessi, who is looking up at him. "This was first time she laid eyes on me and I’m forever changed ❤️ Alessi Ren Luyendyk," he captioned the sweet pic.

Burnham went into labor Tuesday afternoon, and the couple documented the entire hospital experience on their Instagram Stories. The couple appeared in good spirits and excited to meet their little one, with Burnham hilariously pushing Luyendyk in a wheelchair through the hospital hallway and teasing him about how long it took to find a parking spot.

"IT'S HAPPENING!" Luyendyk captioned a sweet pic of him and Burnham cradling her stomach.

In April, ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the happy couple -- who tied the knot in Hawaii back in January -- and they were "really, really excited" to meet their little girl.

"It's been a long time coming," Burnham shared.

"I think it's cool, you know? We're experiencing being new parents, so we're on all the apps, learning about the development of the baby, and it's just been kind of an awesome ride so far," Luyendyk added. "I can't wait for her to come."

