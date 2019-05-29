Baby Luyendyk is almost here!

Overnight on Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. took to Instagram to reveal that he and wife Lauren Burnham were at the hospital awaiting the arrival of their baby girl.

Luyendyk shared a pic of himself and Burnham standing in the hallway at the hospital, with his very pregnant wife wearing a hospital gown, and both of them cradling her stomach.

"IT'S HAPPENING!" Luyendyk, 37, excitedly captioned the pic.

The parents-to-be's Instagram page for Baby Luyendyk also shared an image of Burnham standing in the hallway in her hospital gown. "Is it time yet? #39weekspregnant," the post was captioned.

Both Luyendyk and Burnham also documented their hospital experience on their Instagram Stories, with the mom-to-be teasing her husband for taking too long to find a parking spot as he carried their bags inside. The couple seems to be in great spirits, as Burnham hilariously pushed Luyendyk around in a wheelchair in the hallway of the hospital.

Around 1 a.m. on ET, Burnham's contractions were just two minutes apart and, according to Luyendyk, she was "doing great!"

Luyendyk also shared a glowing pic of Burnham holding a cup in the hallway, gushing, "Look at this beautiful mama!"

To close out the posting frenzy, both parents-to-be shared a snap of a grinning Burnham in her hospital bed as Luyendyk kissed her stomach.

In April, ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the happy couple -- who tied the knot in Hawaii back in January -- and they were "really, really excited" to meet their little girl.

"It's been a long time coming," Burnham shared. "I've been pregnant for seven-ish months, so it's about time to get my body back and to meet our baby. We're really happy."

"I think it's cool, you know? We're experiencing being new parents, so we're on all the apps, learning about the development of the baby, and it's just been kind of an awesome ride so far," Luyendyk added. "I can't wait for her to come."

