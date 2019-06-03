'The Bachelorette': Hannah Brown And Her Men Head to the East Coast (Live Updates)
Hannah Brown and her men are on the move!
The Bachelorette is heading east, as the blonde beauty and her 15 suitors take on Boston, Massachusetts and Newport, Rhode Island, on episode four of the season -- and ET is live blogging along the way.
While Hannah cut ties with contestant Cam on last week's episode (and also with Tyler G., who was mysteriously removed by production), Luke P. is still in the running for her final rose.
As Cam told ET last week, several men distanced themselves from Luke during filming -- but as teasers suggest, a few won't be able to get out of his path. Circle back when the episode starts for a play-by-play of all the drama.
A Little Advice5:16 PM:
Hannah sits down with Jaylen for a heart-to-heart about what she's looking for in a partner. (Yes, they just met. No, we don't know why this is happening.)
Then, she and Jed get some alone time to play HORSE and makeout on the court. "Today just put it all into areality. It's just triggered and exploded a spark into a flame," Jed says before making a pretty impressive shot.
Surprise!5:13 PM:
The surprise? That would be a little basketball with Boston Celtics stars Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown.
Hannah and Jed get personalized jerseys and do their best to face off against the NBA players.
Halo Top... Yes, Really.5:12 PM:
Hannah and Jed ~spontaneously~ come across some Halo Top ice cream (remember their plug at Women Tell All?).
The blonde beauty is loving it, and loving spending time with Jed, who makes things feel natural and easy. "I have one last surprise for Jed. It's going to be really fun!" she exclaims.
Kiss! Kiss!5:07 PM:
We can barely hear Hannah and Jed's date in the bar, but we think they're getting along. The pub cheers and they kiss -- so that's a good sign!
No Taxation Without Representation!5:05 PM:
Hannah adorably has trouble remembering Bostonian history (she kind of gets the Boston Tea Party). But lucky for us, Jed's here to help her learn.
Our Bachelorette is so excited to spend time with Jed, and "today's all about fun. Fun and America." Hannah plays tour guide and Jed goes with it.
They kiss in a photo booth and it's adorable. And then they head to Cheers!
A One-on-One for Jed!5:03 PM:
We catch back up with the group in good ol' RI, and their first date card is here.
"Jed, meet me in Boston," the card says.
Time to Leave the Mansion!5:01 PM:
The men react to Cam leaving before Chris Harrison walks in to notice how the "room's getting smaller." Oh, he's also here to tell them that Hannah knows how to handle her own -- and that they're officially on the move, and headed to the east coast!
"You guys are heading to Newport, Rhode Island!" Chris says as the guys cheer like they're going... somewhere else.
DRAMAAAA5:01 PM:
We're only at the promo, and the drama is here! Luke P. is supposedly off the rails, Big Mike is confronting him and Hannah is in tears!
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Bachelorette' Castoff Cam Ayala Says the Men 'Distanced' Themselves From Luke P. (Exclusive)
Controversial 'Bachelorette' Contestant Luke P. Addresses His 'Mistakes' With Hannah Brown
What 'Bachelorette' Producers Told the Cast About Tyler G.'s Sudden Exit (Exclusive)