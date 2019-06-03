Hannah Brown and her men are on the move!

The Bachelorette is heading east, as the blonde beauty and her 15 suitors take on Boston, Massachusetts and Newport, Rhode Island, on episode four of the season -- and ET is live blogging along the way.

While Hannah cut ties with contestant Cam on last week's episode (and also with Tyler G., who was mysteriously removed by production), Luke P. is still in the running for her final rose.

As Cam told ET last week, several men distanced themselves from Luke during filming -- but as teasers suggest, a few won't be able to get out of his path. Circle back when the episode starts for a play-by-play of all the drama.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelorette' Castoff Cam Ayala Says the Men 'Distanced' Themselves From Luke P. (Exclusive)

Controversial 'Bachelorette' Contestant Luke P. Addresses His 'Mistakes' With Hannah Brown

What 'Bachelorette' Producers Told the Cast About Tyler G.'s Sudden Exit (Exclusive)

Related Gallery