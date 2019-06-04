Gina Modica has been through it all withThe Bachelorette!

The veteran makeup artist is responsible for the stunning looks we've seen on Hannah Brown this season -- as well as glamming up (or grooming) past Bachelorettes and Bachelors. Modica, who travels with the show, works closely which each lead to help them look their best, throughout whatever the Bachelor franchise throws their way.

From first-night jitters to touching up the guys to Rachel Lindsay crying her eyelashes off, here's the behind-the-scenes secrets Modica is spilling to ET!

ET: First -- we loved Hannah's deep red look from her rose ceremony on episode three. What was the inspiration?

Gina Modica: When we saw the dress, it felt very Old Hollywood, so we thought it would be fun to do a vintage look.

How do you avoid getting those bold lips on the Bachelorette's teeth?

I’m very careful -- and the index finger trick always works!

We've seen a lot more natural looks from Hannah on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette this season. Did she want to go bold for this rose ceremony?

Hannah was great when it came to makeup! She was always willing to try different looks. When I asked her what she thought about the '40s look, she was all in.

I think you’ll see a lot of different looks for her throughout the season. We always try to change it up a little each time. Especially for the rose ceremonies.

Bachelor and Bachelorette stylist Cary Fetman will do a big fitting with each season's lead before the season starts. How far ahead of time do you plan out what makeup you'll pair with each outfit?

For the rose ceremonies, I usually ask to see the dress about a week before so I have an idea of the direction we want to go with for makeup and hair. For Hannah's dates, that usually happens day-of, depending on her wardrobe and what kind of date [she's going on].

Hannah has a past in pageants, and with that comes a lot of experience with makeup. Did she come into the show with a signature look? How much input or expertise did she bring to her makeup this season?

Before I start a new season, I always talk with our new Bachelorette to get an idea of what they're comfortable with. Each morning and evening before I started her makeup, I'd show Hannah what colors and the look I was thinking of to match up with what she was wearing and doing for the day. She always said, "Great, let's do it!"

It was so much fun [having her in my makeup chair]! She trusted me with her look and was willing to try anything. It made my job really easy.

These Bachelorette dates can put a girl through the elements. What are some tricks or products you'll use when preparing a Bachelorette for dates where she might get dirty, wet, sweaty or end up in tears?

No tricks -- just really good products. I adjust her makeup depending on the dates and the environment she's in. If it's a wet or sweaty date, my main concern is her face and body getting sunburnt. I make sure we have a good sunscreen before we start any makeup. Dermalogica Solar Defense Booster SPF 50 Broad Spectrum is my favorite. There's also sunscreen in one of her foundations, Hourglass Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint.

Then, of course, [I focus on] trying to waterproof everything. I use NARS Tinted Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base, so if I'm using a powder shadow, it will stay -- or a cream shadow for her eyes, a cream blush. Hannah loved the Gorgeous Cosmetics Cheek Cream Blush. It's a great product and gives a fresh healthy look. For her mascara, we used Makeup Revolution Waterproof Mascara.

Rachel Lindsay cried her lashes off during her season when breaking things off with Peter Kraus. Have you changed the lash glue or lashes you use since then?

No. The glue has nothing to do with the reason the lashes came off. I've used the same glue for years, DUO. As long as you apply the lashes properly, they'll stay on through almost anything -- as long as you don't touch them.

When those moments happen, are you on hand? After a steamy Jacuzzi scene, or a tearful (snot-filled) session, do you run in and touch up?

Only on rose ceremony nights am I able to do touch-ups. I'm not there on most of her dates. I'll do her makeup in the morning and evening before her dates, and after that, she's on her on own for touch-ups.

You work with both the Bachelors and Bachelorettes and spend a lot of time with them throughout the season. Do you pick up on their night-one excitement or proposal nerves?

Yes on both -- it's hard not to! All of us working with them are truly excited and nervous for them.

The women presumably take longer to get ready, but are there any other differences in working with the Bachelors or Bachelorettes?

The only difference is time. I don't have to be with the Bachelors every day, just on rose ceremonies and sometimes certain dates. The Bachelorettes I'm with every day, twice a day, from the beginning until the end of the season.

Grooming vs. glamming for the show -- what do you do differently? Have any of the guys ever worn something we'd be surprised by? Brow gel? Mascara? Tinted lip balm?

Sorry, no surprises! Grooming for the guys is making them look their best. I make sure their skin is even, their beards are trimmed (if they have one), and hair is cut and styled. Less is best when it comes to men's grooming. Glamming is what you see every week on Hannah.

What are three staple products for the Bachelor(ette)s that you can't live without? 1. Good skincare products. 2. A great foundation or concealer 3. Chocolate.

Which Bachelor took the longest to get ready? Who loved wearing makeup most?

The guys are fast. They really don't take a lot of time at all. As far as wearing makeup, I don't think any of them were thrilled with it, but they did it. It's just part of being on TV.

And which Bachelorette had the most input on her makeup or beauty looks?

I don't think there was one in particular. I talk to all my Bachelorettes before we start the show on their likes and dislikes for makeup.

Millions of people see your work every Monday night and these fans are fiercely loyal. Do you ever fear being dragged by crazy fans if they don't agree with a look?

I didn't until now! We have the best fans and they are fiercely loyal. The show wouldn't be what it is without them. I hope they're happy with what they see. I also know I can't please all of the people all of the time. As long as the only place I get dragged through is my social media accounts, I'm OK with that.

Between night one, the final rose, or After the Final Rose, what's your favorite day doing makeup for the season?

Night one -- it's great energy!

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

Shop Modica's favorites ahead:

Dermalogica

Amazon

DUO

Nordstrom

Sephora

Makeup Revolution

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelorette' Castoff on Tyler G.'s Surprise Exit and the Show's 'Thorough' Background Checks (Exclusive)

'The Bachelorette': Hannah Brown's Men Blow Up on 'Psychopath' Luke P. at Cocktail Party

Why One of Hannah Brown's 'Bachelorette' Suitors Says Luke P. Isn't There for the Right Reasons (Exclusive)

Related Gallery