Hannah Brown is gaining a whole new perspective watching her season of The Bachelorette.

ET spoke with the former beauty queen at CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, where she opened up about last week's dramatic Luke S. vs. Luke P. fight -- and revealed that hindsight has been 20/20 for her when it comes to Luke P.'s "upsetting" behavior.

Monday's episode of The Bachelorette showed the men confront Luke P. for allegedly bodyslamming Luke S. during a violent rugby group date, afterwhich Luke P. tried to avoid some of the heat by telling Brown that Luke S. wasn't there for the right reasons. Luke S. confronted him, and Luke P. said he would tell Brown he made up his allegations against Luke S. -- but he didn't do that.

"It's really hard sometimes to watch back the show, because especially in that instance, there are certain things that I don't get to see, and I'm not privy to see," Brown shared. "I mean, I only get the conversation that I have with each of the guys, and so it is sometimes difficult to see, 'Oh, so that's actually what happened.'"

"I mean, it was a little upsetting, but that is something that I knew that I just wanted to be able to really just figure everything out for myself, and you'll see me do that," she continued. "I take the information that I'm given, and I just trust throughout the process that I will be able to make my own decisions with information that I'm given and my discernment in my own time. And you'll just have to keep watching and see how I do that."

Luke P.'s behavior and drama with the other guys becomes a big part of Brown's season, but she doesn't necessarily attribute her keeping him around to their off-the-charts chemistry.

"There definitely is chemistry between Luke P. and I, and that is something that is worth looking into, and my chemistry with him is much stronger than maybe with somebody else, other men there, and that's something that I'm going to investigate why my feelings are that way, even if he does have issues in the house," Brown explained. "I just have to figure out exactly where those issues are rooted, but I'm not not like a viewer, getting to see all the different things that are happening in the house... it's a big part of my journey and how I decide to really just trust my gut and how I feel about a relationship and what I do to decide how I want to continue on."

Luke P. addressed the controversy surrounding his actions on Instagram a couple weeks ago. In a lengthy message, the 24-year-old Gainesville, Georgia native called out his critics and said that he was discovering his "flaws as a man" and learning from his mistakes. Brown told ET on Friday that it's not for her to say "just yet" what those "flaws" are.

"I think it's really hard for anybody to know just what it's like to be on this side. Even for me, I had things, like, 'Aw man, I wish I hadn't said that last season.' Or even now, I'm like, 'Oh, I could have said that differently.' But this is a really hard position to be in, where you can see you at your best and at your worst, and you have to be able to deal with that," she revealed.

"But ultimately, you said those things, you did those things, and you have to take ownership of that. And I think it's really important to take ownership of everything that you do and learn from that," Brown said. "So, with Luke P., with anybody, and with myself, I just hope this is a learning experience where we can all continue to grow."

The Bachelorette usually airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC; this week's episode will air on Tuesday. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

CMA Fest airs in August on ABC.

