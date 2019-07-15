'Bachelorette' Hannah Cries After Fantasy Suite With Tyler: Why They Didn't Have Sex (Live Updates)
We've finally made it!
The night we've been waiting for is finally here -- Bachelorette Hannah Brown has reached fantasy suites... and her fight with Luke and her big windmill moment.
ET is keeping our eyes peeled for windmills, and live blogging along the way. Before Monday's episode kicked off, we were all about trying to narrow down the possible men Hannah "f**ked in a windmill." Here's what Nick Viall had to say:
"I think her relationship with Jed... looked stronger than maybe the rest," he shared. "So, I would say Tyler or Jed."
Only time will tell if it's one of those men -- or we're thrown a curveball with pilot Pete. Stay right here for minute-by-minute updates.
Jed's Angry Now5:56 PM:
Hannah tells Jed that there is a connection between her and Luke and that she thinks he's a good guy.
"If you're this close to being with someone forever... then what makes you hold onto something so uncertain?" Jed asks.
"Our relationship's a little bit different," Hannah explains.
"Gotcha. Thank you," Jed says, as Hannah thanks him for saying something.
Jed, however, is "so upset." "The fact that he's still here, it just scares me," he tells the camera.
We Need to Talk5:55 PM:
Jed pulls Hannah aside to talk -- and we think we know what it's about.
Something is weighing heavy on his heart, but it's not what he may have back home. He needs "clarity on Luke." "I don't want to see you hurt. I want to see you be with the best person you can be with," he tells Hannah. "I just don't fully understand... how you can even consider someone like him."
Hannah thinks about what she's about to say. "How honest do you want me to be?" she asks.
Viagra5:53 PM:
Hannah drinks a shot of what a man tells her is a Viagra equivalent, while a woman asks her how she's deciding between her men.
"This week is important to me. I get more time with the four men that I'm dating. I want to be really positive in all my relationships."
"How are you going to decide?" the woman asks, flustering Hannah.
"I think you fall in love in different ways. Relationships have different ways of growing, so I just need clarity," Hannah explains.
Do As the Greek Do5:51 PM:
For the day portion of their date, Jed and Hannah head to a family gathering for dancing, eating and drinking.
"We experienced Greece the way the people that live there do," Hannah says, before commenting on how far she and Jed have come. "I am falling in love with Jed, and he's the only guy I've verbally said that to."
Jed's Salty5:51 PM:
We almost forgot about Jed, but here he is. He's
b**ching talking about how he felt "let down" by the last rose ceremony, being put up against Luke.
"Today is a huge day. Here I am in Greece, with a girl I've fallen in love with," he says, insisting he wants to focus on their relationship and not Luke. Let's see if you can keep it up, dude!
Hannah Cries5:45 PM:
"He was the most respectful man that's ever been with me... ever," Hannah tells the camera, tearing up after their date.
"Watching him leave after our date, it ripped me," she explains, noting that she's emotional over how respectfully he treated her the night before.
The Luckiest Man5:42 PM:
Hannah and Tyler emerge from the boat the next morning for some breakfast and kisses.
"I'm really grateful for you being so respectful of the boundaries I wanted to put on our relationship last night," Hannah says. "You did not allow it to go further, and there's a time for that... that's probably the hottest thing."
"I want things to be organic, and happen the way you want it to happen," Tyler replies.
According to Tyler, they just sat and talked the whole night. "It just seems to fit so easily and perfectly... I feel like the luckiest man in the world."
Feeling Respected5:42 PM:
Tyler tells Hannah he loves her, and Hannah feels it because of how he's "respected" her so far.
"He makes me feel strong, because he allows me to be the strong woman that I am, and he celebrates my boundaries," she explains.
With that, they head off to their fantasy suite on a boat.
Concerns5:40 PM:
"I feel like our relationship has been so fun, so easy, and I'm so excited to grow in our emotional relationship," Hannah says. "But there is a concern for me about our physical relationship."
The Bachelorette says she needs to reset. "There has to be more."
"I don't want to go into the fantasy suite and have sex, because I don't feel like that's what our relationship needs," she continues, but notes she wants to deepen their emotional connection in the fantasy suite.
"I just want to be with you, have that time with you," Tyler says, noting he wants to respect her boundaries. "I don't want this to end."
Fireworks5:37 PM:
Tyler's got a way with words. "Hello, my beautiful girl," he greets Hannah for dinner.
"This could possibly lead to the fantasy suite," he tells the camera. "There's no reason to hold back now. I want to give her all of me... there's going to be fireworks."
Over dinner, Tyler tells Hannah that he loves how "easy" their relationship has been.
And Getting Steamy5:33 PM:
Hannah and Tyler have WHAT MIGHT BE THE STEAMING MAKEOUT SCENE IN BACHELORETTE HISTORY on the massage table, with Hannah trying not to show her goodies.
As she notes to the camera, however, it's not just about getting physical. "I need to make sure he's my forever."
Getting Personal5:29 PM:
Hannah and Tyler rehash his sweet hometown date while getting a couples massage. "It felt like it clicked, like you belonged," he tells her.
"Tyler is that dream guy that every woman wants to be wife, and I'm like, 'He wants to be with me?'" Hannah confesses.
Hannah drifts off on the massage table, while Tyler takes over for her masseuse, oiling up her legs.
Tyler Time!5:27 PM:
Tyler's one-on-one is up next, and we're ready to see his beautiful face again.
Following her boat trip with Peter, Hannah's ready for some R&R, so she and Tyler head to a spa.
"Our physical chemistry has been powerful and we have a great, easy, fun relationship, and I've been able to relax with him. It's a totally different relationship than anything here," she tells the camera.
"He truly is not just this Greek god of a man. He is so sweet and so king," she gushes, as she and Tyler disrobe and get on the massage table.
Mic Drop?5:27 PM:
Over breakfast, Peter talks about how he and Hannah "took our relationship to the next level."
"I don't want to say bye to you," he tells her.
He's 100 percent "in love," and he's loving it. "It doesn't bother me about the other guys," he says -- because he knows they did it twice??? "Mic drop, game over. Hannah's mine," he smiles.
The Morning After5:24 PM:
It's the morning after, and if we weren't sure if Hannah and Peter did the deed, we are now.
We get shots of their clothes on the floor, and Hannah gushing over how "loving and passionate" he is.
The pair feel "good," and Hannah says she's feeling like Aphrodite, the "Greek goddess of love!"
"I love you," Peter tells Hannah, leaning in for a kiss in bed.
WAS THAT A WINDMILL5:19 PM:
Hannah and Peter's date takes place in.... a windmill!
The pair explore the windmill, as we get a lengthy shot of the bed -- where we're now realizing Hannah and Peter will be getting busy. Ow ow!
"My body is your body, my heart is your heart... we are completely entangled in every single way," Hannah tells the camera, before blowing out the candle.
Heading to the Fantasy Suite5:17 PM:
"I love Hannah Brown! Yes!" Peter shouts.
"When Peter said that he loves me, it just melted my heart," Hannah gushed to the camera, before handing the fantasy suite card to Peter.
"Thanks, Chris," Peter says.
"I think it's important to have more time. I need it," Hannah declares.
"I'm all in, if you're in," Peter says. And off they go!
The Big Reveal5:13 PM:
Peter tells Hannah that his family "totally" accepted Hannah into their family. He's clearly struggling to get this off his chest.
"Today, I was really nervous. I know it makes no sense... but the entire time, it was hard," he says.
"I'm scared, and I get nervous about all this. It's hard and magical and amazing at the same time," Hannah interjects.
"I, with previous stuff, haven't made the best decisions," Peter confesses -- OH REALLY? He goes on, talking about how he wasn't his true self in past relationships. "The way you are, is perfect for me.... the way you make me feel so comfortable being my true self, I have never felt like that."
"It made me realize how in love with you I am," he finally says. "And it's the greatest feeling ever."
Hannah beams and pulls Peter in for a big kiss.
Cheers to Love5:12 PM:
Peter says he has to pinch himself ahead of his dinner date with Hannah, but reveals it's been "terrifying" thinking of how to open up to Hannah about his feelings.
"I can't lose Hannah at this point. I've never met someone anywhere close to the type of person she is," he says.
Over dinner, Peter makes a "cheers to love." "I've truly enjoyed every single moment I've spent with you," he tells Hannah.
Now, for the serious stuff...
Like or Love?5:07 PM:
Peter tells Hannah how much he "likes" her, but Hannah wants more.
"I just need to hear more of where he's at. I'll see if it's going to be smooth sailing or rocky waters," she tells the camera.
Hello, Peter5:03 PM:
Looks like Hannah will have her first overnight date with Peter, and she's excited to "get down."
"This is the most beautiful place I've ever seen," he exclaims as he and Hannah reunite. For their date, they'll be sailing around the sea -- and making out a lot.
"She has my heart," he tells the camera. "Hannah and I would have the most fun life together."
"I've stripped down every wall that I've ever had... I haven't been completely vocal to Hannah how much she truly means to me," he says -- possibly foreshadowing an "I love you"?
Welcome to Greece!5:02 PM:
"We're here in Crete, Greece, and it's absolutely breathtaking. ...There's so much culture and history here," Hannah marvels. "I can see myself being ready for an engagement."
The beauty queen reveals it's been a long time since she's been intimate with a man, but she's ready to see where her feelings are with her remaining guys.
It's Fantasy Suite Week!5:01 PM:
... and Hannah can't help but sing about it. The episode starts previewing what we're in store for. It looks like some chemistry with Peter, a serious convo with Tyler, Jed questioning why Luke's still there, and Luke seriously offending Hannah.
Let's do this!!
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.
