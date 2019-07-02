Bachelor Nation was shook by Monday night's epic promo, in which Bachelorette Hannah Brown revealed she had sex "in a windmill."

Though some fans have speculated that the moment already occurred during Brown's date with frontrunner Jed Wyatt in Amsterdam on Monday's episode, citing a windmill in the background of their one-on-one, former Bachelor Nick Viall isn't so sure. As he told ET's Lauren Zima on Tuesday's Roses and Rose Live, it wouldn't have been easy for Brown to sneak off with Wyatt for some off-camera time. He thus speculates that the now-famous moment occurs in the upcoming fantasy suites.

"I guess anything's possible, but [it's] highly unlikely -- my guess is that production would have known about this, and my gut tells me this probably happened in the week of fantasy suite weeks," he explained.

"I very much doubt that if they would have done it this week, production would have been unaware of it, and then Hannah would have not only had to admit it to the cameras, but to production. It wouldn't be easy for her to do. So my guess is it hasn't happened," Viall continued. "It will probably happen the week of fantasy suites, and I look forward to finding out who it is -- because it doesn't seem to be Luke [Parker]."

Brown's big reveal was made to Parker during their confrontation about sex and religion, during which he said he would like to leave if she had sex with any of the other contestants. "Me f**king in a windmill, you probably wanna leave," she hissed at him, leaving him mouth agape. Just for clarity, she said it a second time.

"I f**ked in a windmill, and guess what? We did it a second time!" Hannah told the camera.

Viall guessed Brown's windmill encounter happened with either Wyatt or another frontrunner, Tyler Cameron. "I think her relationship with Jed last night looked stronger than maybe the rest," he shared. "So, I would say Tyler or Jed."

The former Bachelor also noted that he doesn't think it's unusual for a contestant like Parker, who makes it far in the competition, to not want the lead to have sex with other people. "But the problem with Luke is he's done nothing but kind of gaslight Hannah and shame Hannah with everything she's done. So now at this point, it's almost like icing on the cake," he expressed.

Still, Viall is "curious" to see if there's more to what Parker had to say during the conversation. "I like that the show, each season, continues to be willing to show more authenticity and realness when it comes to some of these relationships," he said. "I know, obviously, with my time on the show, when that discussion of sex came up, that was kind of new for the franchise, but they've done a good job of continuing to push the limits and bring those conversations as part of the show. Several years ago, there was no mention of sex or intimacy at all. And I think people are appreciating being able to see that as it goes on."

Viall has been a part of several big Bachelor franchise moments surrounding sex, starting with him confronting Bachelorette Andi Dorfman on her 2014 After the Final Rose about "making love" to him in the fantasy suite if she didn't love him. "My goal was never to shame Andi, and even then, she was judged for it," he told ET, admitting his fault in the situation. Then, on Kaitlyn Bristowe's 2015 season of The Bachelorette, he had sex with her before fantasy suites.

"It's my understanding that there was audio planted there without us knowing," he said of the famous scene, which showed him and Bristowe heading into a hotel room and closing the door behind them, but audio of their sexual encounter playing. "We took our mics off. We were under the impression there were no other mics in the room... that may not have been the case."

Of course, things didn't work out with Viall and Bristowe, as she chose Shawn Booth in her finale (they broke up last fall), and Viall went on to Bachelor in Paradise, and later became the Bachelor, where he said he was "a little cautious" about discussing sex.

He does, however, see similarities between Brown and Bristowe, who received significant backlash for being so open about her sex life on the show. "There's some differences. Hannah has been outward about her faith," Viall noted, but said both Brown and Bristowe share an "unfilteredness."

So, for Brown's big windmill moment, Viall, who now hosts a podcast, The Viall Files, thinks the audience will see everything they need to in order to put the puzzle pieces together.

"Keep in mind, they're making a show. You're going to want the most compelling thing to be caught on camera," he said. "From an audience standpoint, if it's not caught on tape, it's hard to show and hard to explain."

"My gut tells me we won't actually see the action go down... but it sounds like we'll get some details from Hannah that we don't usually get," he added.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

