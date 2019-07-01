Hannah Brown -- the queen of keeping it real!

If the 24-year-old pageant queen has proved anything on her season of The Bachelorette, it's that she's unapologetically herself. The same was true of the dramatic new promo airing after Monday's episode of the ABC dating show, in which she revealed to controversial contestant Luke Parker that she had sex "in a windmill."

"Me f**king in a windmill, you probably wanna leave," she hissed at him after their heated conversation about her possibly having sex with another contestant. Luke struggled to comprehend what Hannah just said, so she repeated it for clarity.

"I f**ked in a windmill, and guess what? We did it a second time!" she told the camera. All hail our windmill queen!

Fans quickly took to social media to freak out over the epic line, with many praising the Bachelorette for her candor, and others on the hunt to find said windmill.

“I f*cked in a windmill so you probably will want to leave.” #ThaBachelorettepic.twitter.com/krNhFdpMnK — Jill Biden (@JillBiden_ish) July 2, 2019

“I f**ked in a windmill. And guess what, we did it a 2nd time.” is hands down one of the best lines of this show OF ALL TIME. Tell him, Beast. #TheBachelorette — Meagan Walsh (@meagswalsh) July 2, 2019

Me trying to figure out who has the date in the windmill #TheBachelorettepic.twitter.com/ZRwzuk43dd — Taylir🌻 (@Tayy_Tor_Tot) July 2, 2019

Hannah: I f***ed a guy twice in a windmill

Me: #TheBachelorettepic.twitter.com/vChmKgprPU — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) July 2, 2019

Me looking for a windmill in all future episodes #thebachelorettepic.twitter.com/Zm7iyfSPUP — Jenna (@beettthhhh7) July 2, 2019

"We f*** in a windmill.. we did it a second time" WHO.. TYLER.. NO PETER?? I need the Tea. #TheBachelorettepic.twitter.com/3mo1BEE5j7 — Marlisha Scott (@MarlishaScott) July 2, 2019

Me over here researching all of the guy's hometowns trying to figure out if they have a lot of windmills #TheBachelorettepic.twitter.com/KUnkIUDiuA — KatieKat (@katiekat_82) July 2, 2019

Some viewers were sure the windmill in question appeared during Hannah's date with Jed Wyatt in Amsterdam, though we've seen quite a few windmills in Greece, where the group heads after next week's hometown dates (and supposedly where Hannah's conversation with Luke takes place).

This is me rewinding #TheBachelorette to find the windmill. IT WAS JED. 👀



(Lmk if you ever need a sidekick, @RealitySteve) pic.twitter.com/CNdddS3qxc — Katie McBroom (@KLMcBroom) July 2, 2019

When you realize in the beginning of Jed’s one on one there’s a windmill in the back..... #bachelorette — Jenna Hartman (@JennaHartman1) July 2, 2019

So you’re telling me Hannah banged Jed in the windmill and not Tyler #TheBachelorettepic.twitter.com/VSwA0sQbHG — Amari (@bobbiblake26) July 2, 2019

See more reactions below:

Luke: you better not have had sex...



Hannah: I fucked in a windmill.....TWICE #TheBachelorettepic.twitter.com/oEeMhBW11y — Laige Pindsey 🌌 (@iironicaa) July 2, 2019

You know who would NEVER shame you for fucking in a windmill? #TheBachelorettepic.twitter.com/TvEbF8LHPG — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) July 2, 2019

I thought she said “ I f—ked a windmill.” I had to think about that for a second. #TheBachelorettepic.twitter.com/rBjnMOcoIc — Alive In Philly (@AliveInPhilly) July 2, 2019

Hold on, what about a windmill?? I love Hannah. #TheBachelorettepic.twitter.com/pzJ4mGPZUA — Casi Vanderzille (@CasiVrealtor) July 2, 2019

Hannah previously told ET that she might just top Bachelor Colton Underwood's famous fence jump with a moment that happens during her fantasy suite week, revealing that the Bachelor franchise milestone holds more "weight" to her as a woman who has previously struggled balancing her faith with her sexuality.

Fans had seen snippets of her conversation with Luke, in which he told her that he would want to leave the show if she had gotten intimate with any other men; he said he wanted to keep the "marriage bed" pure.

"To ever have anybody make me feel [ashamed], it's a little messed up, and I'm not going to stand for that," Hannah told ET. "Because if I feel that way, I know there's other people out in the world that feel that way, and maybe if I can stand up for myself, other people can feel like they can too."

See more in the video below.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

