Things are getting serious between Hannah Brown and one of her frontrunners, Jed Wyatt, on The Bachelorette.

Monday night's episode of the ABC dating show saw a touching one-on-one date between Hannah and Jed, as the two strengthened their connection before hometown dates. On that fateful one-on-one, Hannah revealed that she was falling in love with the musician -- and that she thinks about him while she's with the other men.

"Jed, I'm falling in love with you," Hannah shared over dinner. "I think I've known it for a little while, but I haven't said it at all."

"My heart just fell through the earth," Jed replied with a huge smile. "Let me have my moment."

He composed himself, and then reciprocated Hannah's feelings. "I feel the same way. I'm falling in love with you. I'm not going to be able to sleep for three days," he joked.

"Maybe I can help you sleep," Hannah said, picking up the rose and giving it to Jed.

Jed was an early fan favorite before headlines surfaced last month that he had a girlfriend before joining the show. His ex, Haley Stevens, claimed to ET that Jed planned to return to her after filming had wrapped. Fans had already seen Jed confess to Hannah that he initially came on the show to promote his music career.

While viewers have been outraged by the story, Jed has been unable to speak out about Haley's allegations. Last week's episode of The Bachelorette certainly gave him the music exposure he had been hoping for, however. He performed four times during the episode, and Stevens told ET that the guitar case he used actually belonged to her.

Hannah told ET before Haley told her story that she appreciated Jed being honest with her about his intentions. "All I've wanted is someone to be honest and real with me, and he was that. And so, he did exactly what I asked for him to do. I admired that," she said last month.

Other Bachelor alums, meanwhile, have been outraged by Jed's alleged behavior. See more in the video below.

