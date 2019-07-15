We didn't see that coming!

Monday's episode of The Bachelorette finally gave us the answer we've been waiting for: who exactly did Hannah Brown"f**k in a windmill"... twice?

Lucky for us, the ABC gods gave us that answer early in the night, as Peter Weber -- yes, Peter!!! -- got the first overnight date in Greece. His and Hannah's fantasy suite occurred in none other than a windmill, and the show made it pretty obvious that that's where the deed was done.

"Greece is known for their windmills right?" Peter asked Hannah as they headed inside their luxe fantasy suite, where they'd get to spend hours together off-camera, to do whatever they pleased (and we all know what that was). And there we had it: Peter -- not Tyler Cameron or Jed Wyatt -- is our windmill man... and the internet had a lot of feelings about it.

Here's the best reactions to the epic reveal:

When it was Peter walking into the windmill with Hannah #TheBachelorette#bachelorettepic.twitter.com/5gkH5cySD8 — Danielle Farideh Guy (@DanielleGuy) July 16, 2019

@BacheloretteABC@AlabamaHannah Hannah if you break peters heart I think I’m gonna cry forever bc that man is legit the sweetest and most loving ever!! — Kaylee (@K_Haraway) July 16, 2019

if peter from the bachelorette murders me DO NOT PROSECUTE HIM. that is on ME. he caught me slipping. in a windmill. #TheBachelorette 🌹 — the only john wayne left in this town (@hallebrooke1901) July 16, 2019

PETER IS THE WINDMILL OMG OMG #bachelorette — kins (@kinseynland) July 16, 2019

The windmill man has been revealed 😱 #bachelorette — dan (@drodxo) July 16, 2019

Omg my heart 😭😭😭 I love Peter so much!! 😍😩❤️ His love is just so pure 😩

Plus he’s the one who was in the windmill! 😅 @BacheloretteABC@AlabamaHannah — Marissa Sanzone (@rissa_nicoleexo) July 16, 2019

Although there seems to be a condom following him around every where he goes and I think that’s kinda a metaphor for Peters life, always prepared and never leaving himself exposed. Maybe I was wrong under estimated how much he has his shit together #bachelorette#TheBachelorette — Wyd (@YAbutWYDtho) July 16, 2019

Peter and hannah within minutes of getting on a boat... #bachelorettepic.twitter.com/CO5KNXyLlF — Ben (@bball30346) July 16, 2019

Peter is a fricking gentleman! @BacheloretteABC — Toby Maguire (@TobyMag99991484) July 16, 2019

Hannah is the bachelorette we deserve. She talks about sex in the way we NEED to talk about. It IS important in a marriage. Intimacy IS important and we can’t just pretend to be prudes and not want to understand what sex would be like with our potential partner. #thebachelorette — gia 🦋 (@sweetlygi) July 16, 2019

What happens in the windmill stays in the windmill 🤫 #TheBachelorette@AlabamaHannahpic.twitter.com/2J23yK12LM — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 16, 2019

Monday night wasn't the first time Peter has made news this week. Just hours before the episode, his ex-girlfriend, Calee Lutes, spoke out to ET about their split last December, claiming they were in a serious relationship before he unexpectedly ended things to be on The Bachelorette.

"He absolutely betrayed me. He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me," she said.

See more in the video below.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

