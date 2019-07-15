'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown's Windmill Sex Happens With Peter Weber: The Best Reactions
We didn't see that coming!
Monday's episode of The Bachelorette finally gave us the answer we've been waiting for: who exactly did Hannah Brown"f**k in a windmill"... twice?
Lucky for us, the ABC gods gave us that answer early in the night, as Peter Weber -- yes, Peter!!! -- got the first overnight date in Greece. His and Hannah's fantasy suite occurred in none other than a windmill, and the show made it pretty obvious that that's where the deed was done.
"Greece is known for their windmills right?" Peter asked Hannah as they headed inside their luxe fantasy suite, where they'd get to spend hours together off-camera, to do whatever they pleased (and we all know what that was). And there we had it: Peter -- not Tyler Cameron or Jed Wyatt -- is our windmill man... and the internet had a lot of feelings about it.
Here's the best reactions to the epic reveal:
Monday night wasn't the first time Peter has made news this week. Just hours before the episode, his ex-girlfriend, Calee Lutes, spoke out to ET about their split last December, claiming they were in a serious relationship before he unexpectedly ended things to be on The Bachelorette.
"He absolutely betrayed me. He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me," she said.
See more in the video below.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.
