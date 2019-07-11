Hannah Brown's windmill moment might just top Colton Underwood's fence jump.

While speaking with ET's Lauren Zima on the red carpet at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Underwood opened up about comparisons between the dramatic Bachelor franchise moments.

The former Bachelor, of course, hopped a fence after his breakup with Cassie Randolph during his season, escaping into darkness and quitting the show before rejoining to try to get her back. Brown, meanwhile, dropped her "windmill" line in a recent promo, during which she confesses to controversial contestant Luke Parker that she "f**ked in a windmill" twice.

"I say what the fence was to me, the windmill is to Hannah," Underwood told ET. "But talk about a bomb getting dropped! I'm here for all of it! I know it's sort of polar opposite of what my take on my season was, but I think that's what's so cool about the Bachelor franchise, is everybody has their own twists to things."

"You either get scrutinized for not having sex or scrutinized for having too much. There is no middle ground," he added.

Underwood's virginity was a continuous theme throughout his Bachelor season, with many fans questioning his sexuality. Brown, meanwhile, has come under scrutiny already for openly admitting to having sex with one of her contestants.



"I think it was just two completely different things, but if that's what she was feeling was necessary for that relationship, then I'm glad that she got to do it," Underwood said of Brown, who placed seventh on his season. "Because sometimes with the show, you get your hands tied a little bit with the format of the show. And I'm glad to see that the format has sort of gone away. Let these relationships be what they are."

During an interview with ET last month, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe offered some advice to Brown as she prepares to have her fantasy suite week aired for Bachelor Nation. Bristowe knows firsthand what it's like to get backlash from fans, after she had sex with one of her contestants, Nick Viall, before the fantasy suites -- and then admitted it to the other men.

"Stay strong, my friend, because you are in for a rough ride, but I am here for you," Bristowe said of what she'd tell Brown. "I really want her to reach out to the past Bachelorettes. From what it looks like, she should especially be reaching out to me. I just want to be there for these girls."

Brown, a proud Christian, has openly discussed how losing her virginity caused her to struggle with her faith, but recently told ET that she's learned a lot about religion and how "welcoming" and accepting Christianity is. That's part of the reason her fight with Parker becomes so heated, as promos have shown her challenging his notion that sex is only meant for marriage. "I have had sex, and Jesus still loves me," she hisses at him.



"Jesus might still love her, but I'm not sure about the Bachelor Nation world," Bristowe candidly shared. "I want her to just call me. Hannah, call me. I will talk you through everything. The internet is not kind to women who talk about their sexuality. They're just not."



"She put it out there, it's who you are. You can't be ashamed of it, and you just have to stand by your decisions and who you are, and it will all turn out the way it's supposed to. Whenever you're true to yourself, things work out. You might go through a rough patch, but in the end, it'll work out for you because being true to yourself is the best thing you can do," Bristowe said.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

