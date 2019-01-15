Colton Underwood dishes about everything from his virginity to his fence jump!

The 26-year-old leading man of The Bachelor stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday and the host did his best to get to the bottom of whether Underwood was still a virgin since wrapping up filming of the ABC series. Specifically, Kimmel wanted to know if the former pro football player made it into the fantasy suite while on the show.

"I will say the fantasy suite was the most pivotal week of my journey," Underwood admitted of the week where the final three contestants have the option of sharing a room with the Bachelor star for the night.

"You did go to the fantasy suite?" Kimmel asked.

"Yes, I made it to that week," Underwood jokingly answered.

While the fantasy suite dates are off-camera, Kimmel was curious if Underwood still had his microphone on while supposedly being alone with the ladies.

"You're mic'd until you open up the door and then right when you get to the other side of the door they de-mic you," Underwood explained.

"They take it off or they tell you they're not listening?" Kimmel warily inquired.

"They take it off, but I checked the rooms," Underwood admitted.

"That's not dumb, that's smart! Because I'm thinking about it now, if there was tape of me losing my virginity, it'd be the funniest thing you ever heard," Kimmel quipped. "I'd be begging. The songs of the '80s playing on the car radio. It'd really would be crazy."

Though the series just wrapped its second week on TV, filming has been over since mid-November, something that leads Kimmel to believe Underwood is a virgin no more.

"We keep hearing that you're a virgin, but you've probably had sex 185 times by now," Kimmel estimated.

"I don't know," Underwood said while blushing. "I don't know what to say."

"Wouldn't that be something, if you didn't know?" Kimmel teased.

"Plot twist!" Underwood agreed.

"You know if you come out of this thing -- I mean people have been driving you nuts with this virgin thing -- if you come out of this thing and you're still a virgin you might as well just never have sex ever," Kimmel told him. "You might as well forget it all together."

"I mean, I feel like for the longest time what The Bachelor's been known for is the journey for love and I think they're trying to angle it somewhere else this season," Underwood quipped.

Next, Kimmel moved the conversation along to discussing his pick for who receives Underwood's final rose -- Cassie, a 23-year-old speech pathologist from Huntington Beach, California.

"Cassie's a great lady," Underwood demurred.

Kimmel continued to badger Underwood, asking if he's seen Cassie since the show wrapped while jokingly reminding him that he's under oath.

"Yeah, I'm under oath. I'm also under contract with ABC," Underwood quipped.

Finally, the pair moved on to talk about Underwood's much discussed fence jump, which fans got a peek of the in the show's season preview.

"I don't want you to take it out of context, [but] that jump was very meaningful... I will say at that moment I was done," Underwood confessed.

After he made the jump and ran away from the show, Bachelor host Chris Harrison chased after him, though he couldn't complete the fence jump himself. Though Underwood admitted it's a long story as to why he ended up coming back to the show, he did have an immediate reason for returning.

"I ran into some wildlife and then that sort of scared me," he revealed. "I didn't have my phone. I don't know [what kind of animal it was] and I didn't want to know. I heard something and was like, 'Nope, this ain't for me.'"

Earlier this month, ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Underwood, who said "there was no Bachelor" for a bit following the big jump.

"I was gone for a while. In that moment, and the feelings I was feeling, I left the show," he said. "I needed time to myself."

"As much as it looks like a breakdown, you're having these internal breakthroughs. This is what's going on right now, and this is how we're going to have to get through it, and this is how I'm going to have to process it, and like I said, in that moment, I just needed to be by myself," Underwood expressed. "There was nobody on the other side of that fence, so I needed to get out and just get gone."

RELATED CONTENT:

Billy Eichner Jokes Colton Underwood Could Be the 'First Gay Bachelor'

'Bachelor' Star Colton Underwood Sports an Array of Floral and Plaid Suits, Sans Shirts!

'Bachelor' Alum Blake Horstmann Says Colton Underwood Is 'Smitten' With Final Pick (Exclusive)

Related Gallery