Colton Underwood may not be sharing whether he leaves the show engaged -- or even in love -- but according to his friend, Blake Horstmann, we'll get a happy ending.

ET's Lauren Zima sat down with Horstmann and his fellow Bachelorette alum, Jason Tartick, on Tuesday afternoon, as they dished on their pal's big Bachelor premiere -- and revealed what they know about his season.

"I mean, there are spoilers, but we don't know if it actually happens," Tartick teased, before Horstmann gave us a few concrete details.

"I'll say that he seems happy," the Colorado native said. "I will say that. He really does. He seems smitten."

The pair has hung out with Underwood several times over the last few months, and while our Bachelor might not have given up many details about the show, Tartick and Horstmann seemingly learned everything they need to know about who he's connecting with as they co-hosted a viewing party for Monday's premiere.

"With Cassie, just reading his body language, he was instantly excited. He was glowing up, and he was excited and he was on edge. And I saw it with Hannah [G.], the calm Colton I know. I felt like he was pretty tense all night, you could just see it in his body, but when he was with Hannah, he was just at a very calm, rested place, and seemed very comfortable," Tartick explained. "Either of those two, so far, would be a good fit."

Also making a big impact on night one were a few virginity jokes, but Horstmann said he hopes we'll see a different focus as the season progresses.

"There was a lot of virginity talk, but I do think that's going to fade, and we're going to get to know Colton more, his background and why he is the man he is," he expressed.

As for Horstmann's love life, he told ET that he's currently single. Tartick, meanwhile, said he had an "interest" in someone -- and later revealed that person to be former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who recently agreed to go on a date with him.

But in the event that they're still single later this year, both confessed they'd consider making another appearance on our TV screens on Bachelor in Paradise. "Paradise is still six months away, so there's so much that could happen... but it's something I might look into," Horstmann said.

"I hope I'm in a position that I don't have to go to Paradise... we'll see what happens between now and then," Tartick confessed. "You never know what's going to happen."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC -- join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

