The Bachelor’s brand-new leading man Colton Underwood is teasing some skin in a new racy photo shoot!



In the sizzling images, the 26-year-old tries on a myriad of different suits, including a bright purple and vivid floral design. Of course, the new TV star keeps things interesting by opting to go shirtless underneath.



Eventually, Underwood and his different suits make their way to the beach where he naturally strips down! So, if you haven’t caught a glimpse of the latest Bachelor’s impressive physique quite yet, now is a good time. These images were actually taken last year, before he appeared on the ABC show.



On Tuesday, ET’s Lauren Zima sat down with Underwood to talk about how he approached finding that special someone, always with his virginity in the back of his mind.

Erik Johnson/Splash News

Erik Johnson/Splash News

"It's just a lot of things that go into it. It's not a simple answer," he explained about why he hasn’t had sex quite yet. "People ask me the question and they expect this, 'Boom, this is why,' and I can't give them that, because that's not how it is... That's just the facts."



"While a lot of people make light -- and including myself -- of my virginity, there is a deeper level to that that not a lot of people know, and I haven't spoken about it publicly at all," he continued. "I think in that moment with Caelynn, we had a safe space with each other to share things that we haven't really talked a lot about. And it'll give people a little more insight not only to who I am, but who she is, and to how our relationship was."

Erik Johnson/Splash News

As dedicated fans know, he revealed that he is a virgin while on Becca Kufrin’s season of the hit show. Since then, it’s been a heated point of conversation among viewers. During Monday’s premiere, the former football player revealed that he’s ready to finally lose his virginity.

Underwood also spoke with ET about next episode's promo clip which shows him jumping a fence and abandoning the show -- at least momentarily.

"I was gone for a while. In that moment, and the feelings I was feeling, I left the show," he said. "I needed time to myself... In the moment I was gone. There was no Bachelor."



There’s no denying that Underwood’s abstinence (and absence) are going to be heated topics of conversation as the show’s Bachelorette’s vy for his attention — and his roses.

