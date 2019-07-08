It's time to meet the family!

Hannah Brown is on the move on this week's episode of The Bachelorette, as she gets to know her final four: Jed Wyatt, Luke Parker, Tyler Cameron and Peter Weber, on a deeper level. Of course, one lucky man will end up getting to know Hannah better in a windmill -- but for now, it's time for hometown dates. ET will be live blogging along the way.

Hannah is headed to meet Peter's parents in Westlake Village, California, Tyler's family in Juptier, Florida, the people who love Luke in Gainesville, Georgia, and finally Jed's crew in Knoxville, Tennessee -- where there's sure to be drama. Check back when the episode starts for a play-by-play of what's going down.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

