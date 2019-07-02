Nick Viall isn't too impressed with Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette.

The Nashville-based musician became the first man whom Hannah Brown revealed her feelings to on Monday's episode of the ABC dating series, and as Viall pointed out to ET, Wyatt's reaction might be indicative of the drama he had going on back home.

"He was like, 'Oh, yeah, same,'" Viall told Lauren Zima on Tuesday's Roses and Rose Live of Brown telling Wyatt she's falling in love with him.

"That moment, it seemed like Jed was in control in a weird way. Hannah is expressing to him about her feelings. It was almost like she was a castmember again and he was the Bachelor, being like, 'Oh, great. I feel that way too. But meanwhile I have to consider other people's feelings.' And literally it seems like he does, because he had a girlfriend back at home, which is kind of a wild thing."

Last month, Wyatt's ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, came forward alleging that she and Wyatt were in a relationship when he went off to film The Bachelorette. She claimed to ET that Wyatt only hoped to make the top five to gain name recognition for his music career (he admitted his musical intentions to Brown on their first one-on-one date), and alleged that Wyatt planned to return home to her after filming. She also said Wyatt's guitar case, seen on the show, was one that she loaned him, and has yet to get back.

"This is a guy who supposedly, and there seems to be pretty strong evidence, that not only did he had a girlfriend -- he was in a committed relationship and had this mutual agreement with his girlfriend that he would go on the show," Viall said.

"It's really hard to literally believe anything he's saying," he added. "And it doesn't help that every damn scene he's playing a guitar.

Viall considers Wyatt "the front runner" at this point, and said he thinks the musician might be the one Brown has sex with in a windmill. Though there was a windmill on Wyatt and Brown's date in Amsterdam on Monday night's episode, Viall thinks the moment occurs during the upcoming fantasy suite week in Greece.

"My gut tells me we won't actually see the action go down... but it sounds like we'll get some details from Hannah that we don't usually get," the Viall Files podcast host shared.

