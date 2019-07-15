Hannah Brown brought out the "Beast" on Monday night's episode of The Bachelorette.

Bachelor Nation had been looking forward to the Bachelorette's explosive conversation about sex and religion since it was teased after the premiere episode, and Monday's episode didn't disappoint.

After fantasy suite dates with Peter Weber, Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt, Hannah geared up for her overnight date with Luke Parker, only to have him question her about her sex life and insult her with his ideas of how he thinks his future wife should conduct herself.

Here's how it went down:

"The marriage bed should be kept pure. I know you're not a virgin. We've had the talk. You know I'm not. I've been abstaining myself for three-and-a-half to four years now. And I know that regardless of what I've done in the past, I am saving myself for marriage. And am very confident that we're on the same page with our morals, and I want to hear it from your mouth," Luke began during dinner. "I just want to make sure you're not going to be sexually intimate with the other relationships here."

"If you told me you had sex with one or multiple of these guys, then I'd be wanting to go home, 100 percent," he insisted.

Hannah, whose emotions were clearly running high during Luke's speech, started off her reply calmly. "Sex is a very big deal to me, and I've said, I've had sex with two people in my life, and it was long relationships I thought were going to be my husband. But, like, some of the things you said, I don't agree with at all. And honestly, I'm, like, kind of mad," she shared. "The way that you just said that, it's like, why do you have the right to do that because you're not my husband."

"Can I cut you off for a second?" Luke butted in, only making Hannah more irritated.

"No!" she shot back. "It's just that you're questioning me and you're judging me like you have the right to, when you don't at this point. And I get when you care for somebody that you don't want to think of somebody being intimate with another person, but guess what? Sex might be a sin out of marriage. Pride is a sin too, and I feel like this is, like, a pride thing."

"So, I do want to take a step back," Luke said. "Just reassessing what I have told you, Hannah. I don't take it lightly when I say that I love you. Let's say I am the last date, and let's say you have sex... with all these other relationships, all of them. I'm willing to do, or work through, anything. You're right, I don't have the right to ask you that, but to me, I just want to know what's going on."

Hannah then bit back at Luke's "willingness" to work through it. "I'm a grown woman and can make my own decisions, and I'm not strapped to a man right now!" she shouted.

"To me, just being real, I can understand a slip-up, but, like, with all of them? I mean, that's what I was going at -- if you were like, 'I want to have sex with everyone and see what it's like,' I'd be like, 'OK, I want to talk to you, but I'm out of here,'" Luke reiterated.

"Honestly, the words that you're saying are really not OK. And the closest thing that I've ever felt to love at first sight was probably with you. And our relationship, from the beginning, gave me so much hope, and it was like all this sh*t kept happening. Honestly, you have already broken my heart through this," Hannah confessed. "I've broken my own heart because I've allowed everything. And to ignore all the red flags for how I feel, to have this, and to have you say this about me, and make me feel like you would look at me any differently or judge me and make me feel like you would not think of me as a woman of faith like I am and that we weren't on the same page -- you're holding other people to a standard that you don't even live by."

The beauty queen continued, talking about how she could have ended things with Luke many times before for him not fitting what she wants in a husband. "It's like, oh my gosh, that's a big, like, f**k you. That's what that is," she expressed.

Luke replied that he said things he didn't mean, but then shot himself in the foot again by calling Hannah having sex a "slip-up."

"I don't slip up," Hannah responded, whipping out her Bible verses. "What you just did was you're holding your stone up at me, and asking and trying to see what I've done, and I know that I have God in my heart, so I know that everything that I do, and who I am, is light. I am light. Do I make mistakes? I'm not Jesus."

"I know that I have given this my all. I have cried, I have struggled, I have screamed, I have made decisions that have kept me up at night. There have been so many times that I have wanted to say, 'I'm done with you,' but my heart has not allowed me to let you go. And I've prayed so much for clarity, and I feel like I've finally gotten clarity on you, and I do not want you to be my husband," she finally told him.

Luke asked for another chance to speak, but Hannah was not having it -- and it only got worse when he said she "owes" him another shot.

"I don't owe you anything at this point! Do you not understand that? I have bent over backwards for this relationship, so I don't owe you anything," she yelled, getting out of her chair. "Please get up!"

Hannah walked Luke to the car, where he continued to dig himself into a hole. "I'm not ever judging or condemning you. I'm bringing up to you what I think would be the perfect scenario… I still feel like you don't [have clarity]. There's something in me that is refusing me to get into that vehicle right now," Luke said, as Hannah grew angrier.

"I could probably get you to get into that limo, from what you said… I'm so mad. So, like, I have had sex," she yelled.

"Say what?" Luke asked, bewildered.

"Yeah, and Jesus still loves me. …And with how you feel, me f**king in a windmill, you probably want to leave," she hissed.

The Bachelorette clarified the situation to the camera. "I didn't just go to fantasy suite. I f**ked in a windmill. And guess what? We did it a second time!" she said with a smile.

Back with Luke, Hannah prepared to finally send him home. "My husband would never say what you said to me," she added.

"Can I pray for you before I leave?" he begged.

"No," Hannah sternly replied -- prompting Luke to finally get in the limo, and her to give him the bird.

"I answer to the Lord. I don't answer to Luke. I feel a weight lifted off my shoulders that, like, I finally figured it out for myself. I'm just, like, relieved. I never have to deal with him again," she told the camera.

