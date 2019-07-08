Jed Wyatt is speaking out.

TheBachelorette contestant took to Instagram on Monday to break his silence following reports last month that he went on the show with a girlfriend back home in Nashville. His ex, Haley Stevens, told ET in her first on-camera interview on the subject that she had dated Wyatt for four months before he went on the series to date Hannah Brown. She claimed that he planned to return home to her afterward.

In his statement on Monday, Wyatt shared that he's unable to directly address the claims, but said that the drama has affected the "mental and physical health" of him and his family.

"Hi ya’ll. Several of you have reached out with messages and questions. Please know I’m not able to answer right now, but as soon as I’m able to, I will. Until then, I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health," he wrote. "It goes beyond what is said online. Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public. I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people.

"I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgement until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then," Wyatt added.

In an exclusive screenshot of what Stevens told ET was a conversation between her and Wyatt in March, the musician appears to tell Stevens he loves her as he hops on his plane to Los Angeles to film The Bachelorette. Stevens told ET that she felt "embarrassed" by the situation, claiming that Wyatt told her he only planned to make it to the top five on Brown's season.

Wyatt revealed on his first one-on-one date with Brown that he came on The Bachelorette to promote his music career -- and Brown told ET shortly after the revelation that she appreciated his honesty. "All I've wanted is someone to be honest and real with me, and he was that. And so, he did exactly what I asked for him to do. I admired that," she told ET last month.

Fans saw Wyatt and Brown's connection build from their first meeting, and on Monday's episode, she'll meet his family on a hometown date. Tyler Cameron, Luke Parker and Peter Weber are also still in the competition.

Bachelor Nation hasn't minced words when it comes to Wyatt's controversy, with Bachelor in Paradise alum Carly Waddell calling out Wyatt for "toying" with Brown's emotions. Former Bachelor Nick Viall has also spoken out on the situation, revealing that he thinks it's possible Wyatt might have ended up with Brown in the end.

"This is a guy who supposedly, and there seems to be pretty strong evidence, that not only did he have a girlfriend -- he was in a committed relationship and had this mutual agreement with his girlfriend that he would go on the show," Viall told ET.

"It's really hard to literally believe anything he's saying," he added. "And it doesn't help that every damn scene he's playing a guitar."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

