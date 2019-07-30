Hannah Brown ended her Bachelorette journey -- in Greece -- as an engaged woman.

Monday's episode of the ABC dating show kicked off with Hannah narrowing down her final two to Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron. After intense one-on-one dates with each man, and introducing them to her family, Hannah was ready to hand out her final rose.

Despite a little breakdown on the way to the rose ceremony -- which led to her exiting the van, and taking a tumble down the streets of Greece -- the former interior designer decided it was time to share how she felt. She handed out her last rose and accepted a proposal from...

Jed!

"When I met you, I wanted to see a light inside of you, and I wanted to know the deepest part of you. The way that you make me feel, the light that you have inside of you is brighter than I ever could have imagined. I never thought I could love someone like this, this fast," Jed told Hannah before serenading her with an original song and getting down on one knee.

"I've always prayed for my future husband," Hannah told him in return. "I sometimes questioned why God has allowed things to happen in my life the way they did... It's led to this moment, it's led me to you. I've been praying for this moment for a long time. I've been praying for you."

Host Chris Harrison told ET just before filming Hannah's finale that he wasn't sure her season would end in an engagement.

"I wish I could guarantee [a proposal], but I cannot deliver… I don't know, I would love to be able to do my job and deliver this, but I don't know if we're going to," Harrison he revealed in early May. "It might be a bumpy finish."

Hannah told ET weeks later that she had a "hard time" over whether she should accept a proposal.

"If I don't feel like I can give everything to a person and that it was really true, I won't [get engaged] and it's really hard to feel that way when you have to compartmentalize relationships," she explained. "You get set back when things go wrong, and I had a lot of breakdowns. It was a really hard time."

"I knew it was going to be hard, but not as hard as it was," Hannah added. "And just emotionally, physically -- you think it's gonna hit one part where it's like, 'OK, that was the hardest thing.' And then it's like, 'OK, again? When is it gonna get easier?'"

The 24-year-old beauty queen admitted to having several "breakdowns" during season. "It was truly the hardest thing. I didn't want to let other people down, but I didn't want to let myself down," she said, but noted she was "happy."

Hannah's interview with ET came weeks before Wyatt's ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, publicly came forward alleging that she and Wyatt were in a relationship when he went off to film the show. She claimed that he planned to return home to her after making it to the top five to promote his music career.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

ET's live Bachelorette finale coverage starts at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT on ET Live, which you can stream on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device.

Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelorette' Couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Reveal When They're Getting Married

'Bachelorette Men Tell All': Hannah Confronts Luke Over Fantasy Suite Claims

Chris Harrison on Why 'Bachelorette' Contestant Luke Parker Was Allowed to Return Twice from Elimination

Related Gallery