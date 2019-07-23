JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are finally ready to tie the knot!

It's been three years since fans watched the pair get engaged on Fletcher's season finale of The Bachelorette, but as they shared on Tuesday's Today show, they've started to plan their wedding, which will happen next year.

"We're waiting to find the exact date with our venue, but that's it," Fletcher said, noting she and Rodgers will say "I do" in either spring or summer 2020. "We're actively planning."

Rodgers had been hinting about his and Fletcher's wedding plans on social media recently. "When Bachelor fans think we will actually get married... 🎊 😂😂😂 (hopefully I actually keep my hair and JoJo’s teeth don’t wear down to nubs) #GILFS #nextyearactually 😉," he captioned a shot of him and his bride-to-be with an old-age filter last week.

Then, on Sunday, Rodgers shared that he and Fletcher had bought their first house together -- just days before the premiere of their new CNBC renovation series, Cash Pad.

"WE BOUGHT OUR FIRST HOUSE TOGETHER!!! 🏠 (She’s really stuck with me now 😂) Seriously though, we couldn’t be more excited to start this next chapter in our lives together. Not only do we have OUR show #CashPad airing this Tuesday, but now we have something we can truly call OURS. The first home we will live in as a married couple next year!! 🙌🏽," he wrote. "Can’t wait for JoJo to add some of her style and design to the final phase of the build out and move-in in just a few months. We will share much more soon!"

In February, the couple revealed on their web series, Engaged With JoJo and Jordan, that they had sat down for a "state of the union" about their relationship around New Year's, and decided to finally start planning their wedding.

"All those conversations about the wedding dress, now that actually gets real," Rodgers explained.



As for other wedding details, the pair has agreed that they likely want a destination wedding, but not somewhere too hot. They want a variety of flowers -- "I don't want any red roses," Fletcher insisted -- as well as a small wedding party, with the ceremony taking place in the late afternoon and the reception at nighttime. "[It will be] gracefully lit," the former Bachelorette star joked.



"We like something outdoors, something very green -- florals or arrangements or trees," Fletcher expressed. "We love moss balls, vines. [The wedding won't be in] the jungle, though."

See more on the couple in the video below.

