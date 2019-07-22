'Bachelorette Men Tell All': Luke Says He Wanted to 'Rescue' Hannah (Live Updates)
Let's hear it!
We're just a week away from Hannah Brown's Bachelorette finale, and you know what that means -- it's time for the Men Tell All!
ET is live blogging the special, in which Hannah comes face-to-face with the men she sent home. On the agenda? A hot seat with Luke Parker, who was brutally slayed by Hannah and a big windmill reveal on last week's episode. We're also looking forward to seeing more of fan favorite Mike Johnson -- who just might be Bachelor material -- as well as early troublemaker Cam Ayala and standout John Paul Jones.
Scroll down for minute-by-minute updates.
Oooo5:44 PM:
Devin pops out to tell Luke that he's been struggling watching him from backstage, and feels like he's a man who "wants to control a woman."
"You're on a rescue mission, but it seems the only person who needed rescuing was Hannah from you," Devin tells Luke before Chris sends him off.
Chris asks Luke if he wants a woman "in a glass case" -- and Luke doesn't deny it at first.
"I do want an independent woman as my wife," he says. "Although a man is supposed to lead and guide a woman in a relationship."
Luke then addresses the fellow men, telling them to "lay it on me."
Rescue Mission5:43 PM:
Luke says he felt like he was on a "rescue mission" for Hannah.
"Let me back up," he says, when Chris questions him. "When I say rescue mission, I just mean from them... these guys."
Welcome, Guys!5:41 PM:
Luke clarifies that he would change things if he could go back, but is grateful for what he's learned from the experience.
The guys are here, and Chris asks Luke where things went wrong with them. "Rhode Island, being there in a situation where I straight up bold faced lied to Luke S.," he admits.
"I watched the season, I didn't like that Luke P. guy, and I don't blame them for that," he continues. "The woman that I thought was really the woman of my dreams... she was really questioning my integrity and my character."
Wouldn't Change a Thing5:36 PM:
Chris asks Luke if he made any mistakes.
"If I could go back, I wouldn't change a thing," Luke replies.
Can We Please Make It More Clear?5:33 PM:
Luke's awkward pauses are the most excruciating things in the world, but he's working on how to make it "clear."
"I'm sorry, I'm getting choked up over here just thinking about it," he finally says. "It was frustrating, being misunderstood. She totally thought I was judging her. Yeah, I was shocked. Shock was definitely the first emotion. I was very confused."
Luke finally admits that he struggled with "pride" on the show. "I admit for being prideful and arrogant, but I think narcissist is pushing it a little far," he explains.
"My feelings for Hannah haven't changed. I still love her. I still want what's best for her, and I boldly say that... but I know she's not my person," he confesses.
Calling Out CH5:29 PM:
Luke goes over the conversations about sex he had with Hannah during their relationship. "I just want everyone to be clear that my actions are because I got completely blindsided," he said.
"The fact that she's dating these multiple guys... I'm still looking at it how I would date anyone," he says, noting that "it's not easy" seeing her "straddle or mount" anyone else on the show.
Chris says he's surprised Luke didn't just walk away. "I'm trying to figure out how to put this so it's clear to you," Luke hisses. EESH!
"It wasn't the fact that she had sex that would make me want to completely leave her," he says. "I felt like she was making a mistake."
Welcome to the Hot Seat, Luke5:27 PM:
Chris is back to "hit the pause button" on what happened on the show. It's time to hear from Luke!
"Luke, come on out!" he calls as the controversial contestant emerges from backstage.
He says if he got an opportunity for clarity and closure that night in Greece, he wouldn't have returned.
Aye5:21 PM:
Jed gushes over how much Hannah "hears" him and is now ready to choose a guy to make her happy. We want to barf!
Peter gushes over how badass Hannah was moving the podium. "We still have a rose ceremony to go through, but it's a good day!" he raves.
Luke, meanwhile, sulks on his walk out of there. "She didn't understand," he says.
About That Ring...5:19 PM:
Chris asks Hannah what she wants, and she lays it out straight. "I don't want him to be here."
"What the f**k?" she asks as the guys express their disbelief at what just went down. "What a freakin'... I hate that guy!"
Chris tells Hannah that Luke is convinced that she was his wife. "He has a ring in his pocket right now. He was ready to propose to you... I am not joking," he says.
Hi, Chris!5:15 PM:
"How many more nos do you need?" Jed asks Luke. "Get the f**k out!"
Luke asks Hannah how he can't see where he's coming from and asks to speak for 60 seconds. He says Hannah was acting out of character. Chris Harrison steps in and Tyler asks Luke why he's trying to tell Hannah who she is.
Hannah recaps her date with Luke for the guys. "'If you've had sex with anybody here? ... If you have... then I will remove myself and go home,'" she says.
Luke says he was misunderstood. "Never have I ever condemned or judged you, ever, and never will I ever," he insists.
"There's nothing to really talk about. The lord has allowed that soul-tie weird spiritual thing I had with you to be gone," she explains. "There has not been one part of me that has any regret for what I've done... you don't know how I feel."
Move That Podium!5:11 PM:
"This is not about your heart. F**king leave! ... You're so narcissistic," she tells Luke.
"I'm still standing here, and this isn't over for me yet," Luke replies -- causing Hannah to MOVE THE PODIUM.
That's when the guys jump in. "Lay your hands off me," Luke says.
"Or what?" Tyler yells.
Clarity5:08 PM:
Luke lines up with the other guys, who have NO IDEA that he was sent home. Chris sends Hannah in to the rose ceremony, and she can't help but freak out when she notices Luke standing right there.
He approaches and she's furious. "Why are you here? No!" she says.
Tyler tells Luke to fall back in line, but Hannah explains she wants him to leave. "I'm about to go psycho, so please leave," she hisses.
Luke wants clarity. "I'm not leaving until I have closure," he says.
"Yeah, you will leave, because I've already sent you home," she says, as Jed looks over in shock.
"Thank you god," he whispers.
LUKE IS HERE5:06 PM:
Hannah admits that she was finally "hit in the face" with what all the guys were telling her about Luke, but she's ready to move forward.
"I have no regrets. I feel like, 'F**k that guy.' And not an ounce of me misses him, wants him in my life or will question my decisions. I'm so glad Luke is finally gone and I never have to see him again," she says.
SURPRISE -- IT'S A VIDEO OF LUKE IN A FAN.
"Hannah thought after sending me in the van that there's no way I'd want to be with her anymore... she's sadly mistaken. She doesn't realize that ... I'm not through. This isn't over for me yet," he says.
"She's never told me that she loves me, but she loves me," Luke continues. "She doesn't know it yet, but I'm on my way, and I'm coming."
He flashes a ring just so we all know how "serious" he is.
Hannah Loves 'Em All5:03 PM:
Hannah gushes over her overnight dates with Peter, Jed and Tyler and how they've loved her so "fearlessly."
"I do love all of them in completely different ways, so it's really hard moving forward and hurting them," she explains. "I feel like I know what I'm going to do going into the rose ceremony."
Back in Greece5:02 PM:
Chris Harrison is finally here to preview the night's festivities. "Tonight, we're picking up where we left off, where what happened was so shocking, we just couldn't wait to show you," he says.
Roll the tape!
It's Not Over5:01 PM:
The episode kicks off with a recap of Hannah and Luke's heated fight last week -- and we know we're not done with him yet.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Bachelorette' Fan Favorite Mike Johnson on Whether He's Been Approached for 'Bachelor' (Exclusive)
Chris Harrison to 'Push' Jed Wyatt on His Girlfriend Scandal During 'Bachelorette' Finale
'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown 'Frustrated' She Felt Forced to Reveal Her Sex Life to Luke Parker (Exclusive)