Hannah Brown felt backed into a corner by Luke Parker.

The Bachelorette told the Gainesville, Georgia, native -- and all of America -- that she had sex in a windmill on Monday night's episode of the ABC dating series, a confession she wasn't too thrilled to have to make in such a public way.

As she told ET's Lauren Zima at The Bachelorette: Men Tell All taping on Friday, she felt the shocking reveal was the only way to communicate to Parker that their relationship was over. Parker began their date by questioning Brown about whether she had slept with any other suitors, told her he would leave if she had, and then backtracked. "I f**ked in a windmill," she finally hissed at Parker, about an hour after fans saw her enter a windmill fantasy suite with contestant Peter Weber.

"It was really frustrating for me," she said of having to detail her sex life to get through to Parker. "I will be very honest when asked anything, but I feel like that question [about who I had sex with] was really pointed, because it was contingent on whether he was going to stay or not or really whether I was worthy of him, his love."



"Before that, he had said he loved me, he wanted to marry me. But he needed to know my intimacy with the other guys for him to know if I was worth it or not is what it felt like and seemed," Brown continued. "It just really was not OK for him to ask that or for that to matter so much. Like, is that your end all be all, for how you decide who you wanna spend the rest of your life with?"

The 24-year-old beauty queen, who has been open with ET about learning to balance her Christian faith with her sexuality, said she felt "shamed" by Parker's line of questioning. He defended himself on Instagram after the episode, writing that his heart was "hurt" by the situation.

"In our conversation my heart was never to judge or condemn Hannah. I was simply making a decision for myself on what I expected in our relationship, our conversations and our beliefs lead me to believe we were on the same page about sex," Parker said. "For me it was never about getting a rose, it was always about finding a wife who would choose me everyday just as I would choose her everyday."

Parker and Brown later battled it out on Twitter over the situation, but Weber, whose sex life was also revealed by the situation, stayed silent.

Earlier on Monday, Weber's ex-girlfriend, Calee Lutes, came forward to ET, claiming that the pilot had suddenly ended their serious relationship to be on The Bachelorette.

"He absolutely betrayed me. He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me," Lutes said.

