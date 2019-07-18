Chris Harrison is ready to get the bottom of one of this season's girlfriend scandals.

Bachelor Nation has been watching Jed Wyatt with close eyes after his ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, came forward alleging that they were in a relationship when he went on The Bachelorette to date Hannah Brown. She claimed to ET that Wyatt only planned to make it to the top five to further his music career, and said he planned to return home to her after the show.

In an Instagram post on July 8, Wyatt told fans he would address their questions when he was able to, but begged them in the meantime to stop attacking his family for the situation. While speaking with ET's Lauren Zima at The Bachelorette: Men Tell All taping last Friday, host Chris Harrison said he looked forward to pushing for Wyatt's side of the story on After the Final Rose. Wyatt, Tyler Cameron and Peter Weber (who has his own ex-girlfriend drama) are all still in the running for Brown's heart in the finale.

"I know what happened in Greece, clearly. I was there. I don't know what's going to happen on the two-night live finale," Harrison said. "There's a lot of questions to be answered with all these guys. And clearly there's been a lot of accusations, been a lot of things said about Jed."

"I wanna hear him talk. I wanna hear him answer some questions and there are a lot of things that need to be said," he continued. "And I'm gonna push him, but I wanna have that conversation. There are a lot of things that remain to be solved as we head into this two-night finale."

Harrison said he doesn't have a specific "question" in mind for Wyatt. "I want his perspective. I want his say," he shared. "There's always three sides to the truth -- their version, their version and then the real version."

As for Wyatt's recent Instagram post, the Bachelor franchise host agrees fans should allow him the opportunity to speak. "And this just goes in general with social media -- it's so easy to you know, run to victim hill, run to accusatory hill, and just start screaming at the top of your lungs behind your little keyboard because you're safe. Let people speak," he said.

"Yeah, we heard Jed's girlfriend speak... And she was emotional, very believable. There's a lot of things to be said there," he continued. "Look, we know there was a relationship there... But I wanna hear the rest of it. I wanna hear his side of the story, so let's give him that chance. And he's gonna get it on live TV."

"I really don't know [if Brown ends up with a liar]. I don't know. That remains to be seen," Harrison expressed. "We will find out and that's part of the beauty of the live finale is I don't know what's going to happen, with Peter, with Tyler, with Jed, with all of them. I think there's a lot of questions to be answered."

