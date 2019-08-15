Is Tyler Cameron still in the running to be our next Bachelor?

The Bachelorette runner-up (and fan favorite for Bachelor) has committed to running marathons in New York and Chicago this fall, during the time that The Bachelor normally films. ET has reached out to ABC and Warner Bros. for comment.

Cameron announced at a running event in New York City on Wednesday that he'll be participating in the TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 3, as well as the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 13, Trina Singian, Director, Media & Public Relations for New York Road Runners, confirms to ET. The new season of The Bachelor typically starts filming in mid-September and continues for roughly two months, into November.

The 26-year-old contractor and model will be running both races in support of ABC Food Tours. Also at Wednesday's run in Central Park on Wednesday was former Bachelorette, Andi Dorfman, who was seen hanging out with Cameron that day. She'll also be running the TCS New York City Marathon later this year.

But the bigger story is another woman Cameron has been spending time with in NYC: Gigi Hadid. His budding romance with the supermodel appears to be going strong. The two have been photographed out on several dates, beginning with one just days after the recent Bachelorette finale. Fans spotted the two at a Starbucks in Lake George, New York, on Thursday.

"Although Gigi and Tyler are spending more and more time together, they are still casually dating," a source told ET on Wednesday. "The two are enjoying building a friendship first, going on dates and having fun. Nothing more than that right now."

Host Chris Harrison told ET that Cameron was someone producers were thinking about for the Bachelor gig -- along with Bachelorette frontrunners Peter Weber, Mike Johnson and potentially other candidates that might emerge from the current season of Bachelor in Paradise.

"If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight -- which, by the way, good on him. That's fine," Harrison told ET just days ago. "If that's what you want to do right now, I don't blame him. He's probably enjoying life really, really well -- but that's not someone we're going to want to have as our Bachelor or Bachelorette," Harrison explained. "So, it's about sincerity. It's about where you are in your life. And if that's where he is in his life, then he's not the guy for us."

