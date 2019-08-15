Tyler Cameron is getting ready to run for a cause!

The 26-year-old Bachelorette runner-up took to Central Park on Wednesday to do a run in support of his charity, ABC Food Tours. More than 200 fans showed up for the group run, including one famous Bachelor franchise star, Andi Dorfman.

Prior to the workout, Cameron announced that he, like Dorfman, would be running the TCS New York City Marathon later this year. Additionally, the model will be running the Chicago Marathon. Both of his runs will be in support of ABC Food Tours.

Cameron and Dorfman even posed for a pic after the run in which they were all smiles. Cameron sported a long-sleeve red T-shirt and gray shorts for the outing, while Dorfman opted for an all-black look of a sports bra and leggings.

ABC Food Tours

On Thursday, Dorfman shared pics from the event on her Instagram Story, writing that the attendees "crushed it" and thanking Cameron for the invite.

The Central Park run came after Cameron revealed on his Instagram Story that he's apartment hunting in New York following his recent date nights with Gigi Hadid.

Cameron and Hadid have had multiple dates in the last few weeks, including some apparent sleepovers. The models' nights out were on the heels of Cameron's Los Angeles overnight with Hannah Brown, who asked her runner-up out for a drink on the Bachelorette finale after ending things with her fiance, Jed Wyatt.

A source told ET on Wednesday that while Cameron and Hadid are seemingly attached at the hip, they're not in an exclusive relationship just yet.

"Although Gigi and Tyler are spending more and more time together, they are still casually dating," the source said. "The two are enjoying building a friendship first, going on dates and having fun. Nothing more than that right now."

"Gigi went through a breakup from a serious relationship and Tyler just got off a dating show," the source added, referencing Hadid's split from Zayn Malik and Cameron's Bachelorette exit.

As for Brown, she recently told ET that she and Cameron are single, and despite their night together, they're both free to see other people.

"I have feelings, but I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open," she said. "... We definitely hung out and talked about everything... We are trying to figure out how we feel."

