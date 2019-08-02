Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are keeping the flame alive!

The Bachelorette's runner-up -- whom she invited for drinks during the live season finale earlier this week -- was spotted leaving Brown's Los Angeles home on Friday morning.

The photos show a makeup-free and messy-haired Brown, 24, casually dressed in black shorts and a plain white tee. Meanwhile, Cameron, 26, wears black shorts, a long-sleeve shirt, white sneakers and is holding a small black suitcase and his cell phone. The Alabama native looks smitten as she walks him out. Cameron then waits outside for a minute before leaving the steps.

The photos come a day after Brown took to Instagram to share an update on how she and Cameron are doing. The Bachelorette asked Cameron out on After the Finale Rose, following the revelation that she and fiance Jed Wyatt had split over claims made by his ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, which came to light after they got engaged in the season finale.

"Wow. Today was long and trying but I want to say thank you to all of the outlets who allowed me a platform to tell my story," she began, before explaining how the "past few months have definitely been the hardest yet most fulfilling of my life. I opened my heart to love, and shared that experience with millions. I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs and as painful as it has been at times, I wouldn’t change it one bit."

She then touched on her asking out Cameron, to which she wrote, "And to your burning questions: Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited."

"I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions," she continued. "He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the happiest. roll tide."

Meanwhile, hours after her onstage invite for drinks, Brown told ET on Wednesday how real the possibility of a relationship reconciliation was.

"We saw each other after the show and gave each other hugs and, 'See you later,' and we'll figure out when's a good time for both of us to hang out," she explained. "[Our relationship] has only been two months ago and so my feelings don't just go away, but also we've both been hurt. I hurt him, I was hurt through that, and I was hurt through the relationship that I had. I think it's really important that if any type of relationship is going to happen for Tyler and I that we hang out, and just see where we’re at. And if that’s friends, [or] if that’s more, than I’m good with that."

However, Rob Mills, ABC Entertainment’s Senior Vice President, Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming, admitted that Cameron is still very much a contender for The Bachelor.

"He really was sort of a different type of character," Mills explained. "He was really a woke hunk. He was fantastic. … I will say, yes, I'm hard-pressed to find somebody that has that much [fandom]. … There's not even the, ‘Yeah, he's just not my cup of tea.’ Seems to be everybody's cup of tea."

See more of our exclusive interview with Brown, below.

