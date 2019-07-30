Bachelor Nation doesn't know how to feel after Hannah Brown's dramaticBacheloretteseason came to a close on Tuesday night.

The two-hour episode saw Brown's devastating break up with our Respectful King, Tyler Cameron, in favor of getting engaged to Jed Wyatt. Minutes later, however, it was revealed that she and Wyatt had broken up following his ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens', claims they were in a relationship while he was on the show.

After hashing it out with Wyatt on After the Final Rose, host Chris Harrison brought out Tyler -- and Brown decided to be "bold" and ask him out on a date.

"You're an incredible guy, and I'm a single girl... I was thinking maybe we could go for a drink," she proposed.

"I would love to, just tell me when," Cameron replied. "I'm there."

While Harrison revealed he was officially "shipping" the pair, other fans had mixed emotions, insisting they didn't want Cameron to be anyone's second choice. Among those not on board with Brown's decision was seemingly Cameron's good friend, Matt James, who wrote on his Instagram Story, "Mannn, she better be buying!!"

Me supporting Hannah‘s decision to go on a date with Tyler but also mad that she made him second choice #TheBacheloretteFinale#TheBachelorettepic.twitter.com/f96jdZviE4 — Franny (@franpesca22) July 31, 2019

you know what? i’m gonna say it. hannah doesn’t deserve tyler #thebachelorettefinalepic.twitter.com/1w0c8TJVsO — ashley (@revofash) July 31, 2019

TYLER C IS NOT A BACKUP PLAN #TheBacheloretteFinalepic.twitter.com/A27G4iDsil — Tay (@_tay_slays12) July 31, 2019

Me trying to support Hannah but also not wanting Tyler to ever feel like he’s anyone’s second choice #TheBacheloretteFinale#thebachelorettepic.twitter.com/2gd1TH6VWF — Lainey Bodenburg (@l_bodenburg) July 31, 2019

Trying to support Hannah at all cost but wanting to marry Tyler at the same time #TheBacheloretteFinalepic.twitter.com/Flcp8LMvsG — Lindsey (@_Linzkinz_) July 31, 2019

me unsending my dms to tyler #TheBacheloretteFinalepic.twitter.com/CP6pdohZHn — peter the pilot (@bachelor_fan101) July 31, 2019

However, Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton disagreed, writing, "Tyler still wanting to date Hannah says A LOT about his feelings for her AND a lot about his character. He easily could have said no in hopes to be the Bachelor (...or for Gigi Hadid, idk) So glad @AlabamaHannah still got a happy ending! She deserves it #TheBachelorette."

Tyler still wanting to date Hannah says A LOT about his feelings for her AND a lot about his character. He easily could have said no in hopes to be the Bachelor (...or for Gigi Hadid, idk) So glad @AlabamaHannah still got a happy ending! She deserves it #TheBachelorette — Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) July 31, 2019

Asking Tyler out is the smartest thing you've done in like 6 months now @alabamahannah#TheBacheloretteFinalepic.twitter.com/EMswcpM4yK — CBDixon (@chaney79) July 31, 2019

HANNAH AND TYLER ARE GONNA GIVE THINGS A GO YOU HERE THIS SHIT? WE WON ! #TheBacheloretteFinalepic.twitter.com/hj1TWEoT76 — Meechy💙 (@Waltermeechy1) July 31, 2019

See more on Brown's epic finale in the video below.

