Hannah Brown is ready to end things with a bang.

Night one of The Bachelorette's two-night finale saw Hannah's dramatic breakup with Peter Weber (who later explained his girlfriend drama on After the Final Rose), but now the beauty queen must decide who has her heart.

Monday night's episode ended with Hannah introducing both Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt to her family in Greece -- though the latter's visit didn't exactly go smoothly. Some fans think the dramatic encounter is a taste of things to come; Jed's ex-girlfriend came forward last month alleging they were still in a relationship while he was on the show, and host Chris Harrison wants to hear his explanation.

