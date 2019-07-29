Hannah Brown broke a Bachelorette tradition.

Fans saw the 24-year-old beauty queen say goodbye to controversial contestant Luke Parker for good on last week's episode -- meaning she won't end up with the winner of her first impression rose.

The trend of first impression rose winners earning the final rose had been standing for the last four seasons. Kaitlyn Bristowe's final pick was Shawn Booth (the two broke up last year); JoJo Fletcher's final pick was Jordan Rodgers (they're still engaged and planning a wedding); Rachel Lindsay's final pick was Bryan Abasolo (they're getting married next month); and Becca Kufrin's final pick was Garrett Yrigoyen (they're still engaged).

Still left on Brown's season are Peter Weber, Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt. The Alabama native hinted to ET during an interview days after her Bachelorette premiere in May that she might have ended the show's first impression rose streak.

"Of course I knew that was a thing, but when I gave out my first impression rose... that wasn't the reason that I [gave it out]," she explained, adding that she doubted whether she'd get a happy ending "most of the time" during her season.

"[It was] truly the hardest thing. I didn't want to let other people down, but I didn't want to let myself down. 'Have I been going through all this for nothing?' It's something because I'm growing and learning but yeah... it's an interesting thing," she shared.

Brown's season finale airs on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. ET's live Bachelorette finale coverage starts at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT on ET Live, which you can stream on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device.

Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why 'The Bachelor' Won't Be Announced During Hannah Brown's 'Bachelorette' Finale

'The Bachelorette': ET Is Live Blogging Night One of Hannah's Finale!

'The Bachelorette' Finale Sneak Peek: Hannah Brown Prepares to 'Break Somebody's Heart' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery