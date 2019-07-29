Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorettewill wrap up with a dramatic two-night finale on Monday and Tuesday -- but we've got a ways to go before the next Bachelor is announced.

"I will break this news: you will not get [the Bachelor announcement] at the finale," Chris Harrison told ET's Lauren Zima as she guest-hosted last week's episode of the Bachelor Party podcast on The Ringer.

"It would be premature to make the call now, before [Bachelor in Paradise]. It wouldn't be smart at all… there's guys you haven't seen yet," he explained. Both Nick Viall and Colton Underwood were chosen as the Bachelor after appearances on Bachelor in Paradise.

Brown's finale will see her choose between three men, Tyler Cameron, Peter Weber and Jed Wyatt, who are all in the running to be the next Bachelor, according to Harrison. That's right, even Wyatt, despite his ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, coming forward last month claiming they were in a relationship while he was on the show. She alleged to ET that Wyatt planned to return to her after filming, and claimed he only planned to make the top five to build name recognition for his music career.

"Yeah, he's a contender. But I will say this, the finalists are always contenders," Harrison noted. "This is a debate that is ongoing. It really starts night one."

A less controversial contestant, Mike Johnson, is also being considered for the gig, which would make him the franchise's first African American Bachelor.

"Big Mike left early…. But you see the spark and you see that people are intrigued. And Big Mike is intriguing. He's lovable," Harrison said. "He becomes a contender."

"Then you have Tyler and you have Peter and you have Jed. So, yeah. We're going to let this play out," he continued. "There are some old-school guys on Paradise who change their stripes… there are guys that aren't even in the conversation yet that could suddenly be in the conversation in the next month or so."

"Now, we really hold our judgment until we get into Paradise," Harrison added.

Brown's season finale airs on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

