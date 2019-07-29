'The Bachelorette': Hannah's Dad Doesn't Want Her to 'Settle' for Jed (Live Updates)
Finale night is here.
For weeks we've watched Hannah Brown's journey to find love on The Bachelorette, but now it's time to find out who has earned her final rose.
The 24-year-old beauty queen's two-night finale kicked off on Monday, taking us back to her final days in Greece with Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron and Peter Weber -- as well as rehashing the off-camera drama that's ensued in the months since.
Both Jed and Peter have had ex-girlfriends come forward with allegations about their relationships and/or breakups, and it's time to get to the bottom of what's going on. As host Chris Harrison promised, both men will get a chance to set the record straight -- but first, we have to find out who's won Hannah's heart.
Scroll down for minute-by-minute updates.
A Future6:28 PM:
"It's hard not to admire how beautiful it is and how far we've come," Hannah tells the camera, before sitting down for a candid chat with Tyler.
"I don't want to be anywhere else," Tyler says. "If I could wake up and see these eyes, those dimples and that smile, I'd be the luckiest guy in the world."
Tyler is sweet, kind, funny and HOT -- the perfect combination. "I can definitely see a future with Tyler, like, totally."
Tyler's Getting Back on the Horse6:25 PM:
The next morning, Hannah opens up about how Jed's meeting with her family "didn't go so great."
Regardless, she still has two dates to get to. Tyler's up first. He's "amazing." AND WE COULDN'T AGREE MORE (love you, boo!).
Tyler and Hannah are going horseback riding again, because last time wasn't enough.
A Podcast With Peter6:20 PM:
Surprise! The Bachelor franchise is expanding again, this time with a podcast.
Chris announces that they're launching a new podcast with Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky -- who seem to have an interview with Peter. OH REALLY?
Freaking Out6:18 PM:
Hannah and Jed hug. "Baby, we know what we have," he tells her.
"Yeah," Hannah agrees.
"I guess that's what scares me more than anything," he says.
"I just, I'm getting really nervous because two people are in my heart at the same time, and I don't want to make the wrong decision. It's really, really hard, and brings in a lot of doubt and fear," she tells the camera. "Now I'm freaking out."
Getting Real6:16 PM:
Jed tells Hannah that he feels good about her, but she's still freaking out.
"I don't care. I love you. I want to know how you feel right now," Jed says.
"With Tyler, this has been developing for a while, and yesterday went really, really well. And he was just very straight forward about how he felt about me and everything. And I think I'm now confused," Hannah confesses. "F**k me! This is why you don't date two people at the same time! I just want to make sure I'm really seeing a clear vision of everything."
Jed looks awkward, and Hannah looks pained.
Beating Around the Bush6:13 PM:
Hannah's dad says Jed wasn't direct with him. "He's very proud of the dog food jingle that he did, and that's what he said he was proud about," he tells a frustrated Hannah. "You are my No. 1 priority... we want to be here with you."
"I of course want my husband to be able to provide for me... but I'm going to be able to provide for my family too," she replies.
"But still, the man of the house has his obligations too. He shouldn't depend on the woman," her dad says.
Hannah wants to move on, asking her dad how Jed feels about her.
"He says he does love you," Robert replies.
Hannah is frustrated.
"I'm trying to be supportive, because I don't want you to settle for anything... that's as honest as I can be," he says.
Hannah's Mom Breaks Down6:08 PM:
"He has qualities," Hannah's mom tells her of Jed. AND WE CAN'T STOP LAUGHING.
"You gotta think about these things... I'm telling you what I see as a mom," she adds, before breaking down in tears.
Not Adequate6:07 PM:
Jed is "confused" because Hannah's family isn't that onboard with his and Hannah's relationship. "It seemed like they were mainly concerned with the financial aspect of our relationship."
"There are a lot of crazy things that come with music," Jed tells Hannah's mom, trying to convince her that he can make it work.
"They don't think I'm adequate or something," he admits.
A Dog Food Jingle6:04 PM:
Hannah's dad asks Jed about his ambitions, and questions how he's going to provide for his daughter.
"There has to be a direction," he says.
Jed says his finance plan is to have backup plans. "My most major accomplishments is that I signed a deal with a dog food company. I wrote their jingle," he reveals. WHAT!? IS THIS REAL?
"We just want to make sure this is the right fit, because it's one cohesive family," Robert says.
Jed Is a Musician?6:02 PM:
Jed sits down with Hannah's family, and within two seconds he tells them about his career. "I'm a musician and a songwriter," he says. OH REALLY? IS THAT SO?
Hannah's parents are silent. "Yesterday was a connection," Robert tells the camera. "I was concerned there was a difference between the two boys."
Jed's Turn6:01 PM:
Hannah says she's "nervous" for her parents to meet Jed. "I'm just freaking out," she confesses. "Jed has been the one from the very beginning that I'm like, 'This guy fits my life.'"
"I want them to see what I see," she confesses, as her mom admits the bar was set high with Tyler.
Falling In Love5:55 PM:
Hannah's mom asks her if she sees herself getting engaged to Tyler at the end of this, and Hannah says "yes."
"I wanted to talk to you about something. You've been so vulnerable and honest with me the whole time about how you're feeling... I haven't been as much with you to this point. But I think I had to figure it out a little bit," she tells Tyler. "I was worrying what our relationship was... and didn't know if I was lusting over you in a way."
"But I know that I've been falling in love with you. I've been excited to tell you that," Hannah reveals, leaning in for a kiss.
"I love you so much," Tyler says.
Hannah's Dad Is Impressed5:52 PM:
Speaking with Hannah's dad, Tyler explains why he didn't feel the need to have sex with Hannah in the fantasy suite.
"I love your daughter. I want that girl to be the mother of my kids... to be that strong woman that she is," he says. "I don't have any second guessing or any doubt at all."
Hannah's dad is impressed. "It went real well," he tells Hannah. "So many times when you get to the fantasy suite, it's all about the hooking up... it meant a lot to me that he handled the situation how he did."
Getting Grilled by Hannah's Mom5:48 PM:
Tyler meets Hannah's family, and they seemingly already love him (because why wouldn't you?).
"Tyler and Hannah seem very happy," Hannah's mom marvels before sitting down with him one-on-one.
"The relationship I have with your daughter has really made everything worth it," he says. "We've had very tough talks."
Tyler says he's an open book (UNLIKE SOMEONE ELSE?) and he would never hide anything from Hannah.
"In our family, it's one and done," Barbara says.
"I really do love your daughter," Tyler insists. "I want to be her biggest cheerleader."
Time to Meet the Family.5:45 PM:
Hannah discusses how Jed feels like a "forever best friend," while Tyler is "so supportive" -- and both will meet her family soon.
"Don't cry," she warns as she greets her family -- dad Robert, mom Suzanne and others. First up is Tyler.
"I'm so excited for you to meet Tyler and Jed," she says. "[Tyler's] parents are divorced and his dad has been recently sick... he loves me. But honestly, I was really worried about last week, fantasy suites with him."
Hannah continues, explaining that she wouldn't allow herself to be vulnerable with Tyler, but that she's in love with him.
Back to Greece5:44 PM:
Hey, Chris Harrison -- WHO DIDN'T GRILL PETER!!! -- nice to see you again as you toss us back to Greece!
OK...5:39 PM:
"I can confidently say Jesus still loves us," Peter laughs.
BUT ALSO, WHERE'S THAT GIRLFRIEND CLARIFICATION???
FOUR TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!5:37 PM:
Chris asks Hannah what about the breakup with Peter was so difficult for her.
"I knew I was going to hurt you, but I was also getting hurt too. Because I was falling in love with you, and that didn't just go away," Hannah explains.
"Everything that we had was real, and the way I felt for you was real. I think I was scared I was letting go of the perfect guy," she continues -- before an audience member yells out "You did!" (BUT DID SHE??)
Peter says he understands where Hannah is coming from, but has no regrets. "I wasn't going to force anything," he explains.
"Because of you two, nobody will ever look at a windmill the same," Chris quips -- as the camera PANS TO PETER'S PARENTS.
"I was a little dishonest about something," Hannah teases. "It was actually four times!"
Slow Burn5:34 PM:
Hannah says that Peter being so apprehensive to share his feelings scared her a little. "I wish I would have known sooner how you felt," she says. "But I felt it."
"I've kind of heard, or seen, watching this back, you refer to our relationship as a slow burn... I don't understand where that was coming from," he reveals.
"It was very passionate," Hannah laughs. (WINDMILL...) "I don't know if it was just you not expressing me verbally how you felt... everytime we were there, I felt like we were moving forward... it kept progressing, but I think I needed to hear that."
Hannah Is Here5:29 PM:
We're back from commercial break, and Peter's about to see Hannah for the first time since their breakup in Greece.
She looks great in a one-shouldered blue dress as she gives Peter a hug hello.
"Starting from the Netherlands and moving forward to hometowns and having that go so unbelievably well, and going into Crete... for me, these last two months, I've been trying to pinpoint the turning point," Peter says. "I was curious about that."
"There wasn't anything wrong," Hannah says. "I truly thought you would meet my family. Even that whole last week together, the day in the fantasy suite, the day we had -- I thought..."
Peter brings up THE WINDMILL (HEY YO!), and Hannah says it was just that she had to follow her heart. "It was really hard for me too."
Missing Something?5:24 PM:
Peter says he'd been looking forward to seeing Hannah and putting his chapter behind him -- but we've still yet to hear his explanation of his ex's claims about their breakup.
Give it to us, Chris!!!
Rehashing the Relationship5:21 PM:
Chris and Peter rehash Peter's relationship with Hannah, and when they fell in love.
Peter says it was hard for him to open up to her and say he was in love when there will still other men in the competition -- but finally worked up the courage.
"I don't think you can completely fall out of love. It's been two months," he says. "Time will heal all wounds. Like I said, a little piece of my heart will always love her."
Peter's Mom Gets Some Screen Time5:16 PM:
Peter's mom, Barbara, was apparently mic'd up, because she's talking about how hard it is to watch Peter's breakup.
We'll get more from Peter after commercial break.
Back in LA5:14 PM:
Peter's here in the hot seat, and still devastated over the breakup. "She's the most amazing person I've ever met in my entire life, and I'm just so grateful for all those memories we made," he tells Chris.
"I mean, it wasn't easy. I really felt it for her, and I had doubt that it was going to be us in the end. I really didn't. That was tough to watch back," he adds.
Chris notes that Peter's family is in the audience, and his mom has gone through a box of tissues. "I'm so grateful just to have them," Peter says, as his parents tear up.
Peter Is CRYING5:11 PM:
The pair get up to walk Peter to the car, and that's where they break down.
Peter cries into Hannah's shoulder in a long embrace, and gives her a kiss on the forehead before leaving her. "Bye," he says.
There's no words from Peter in the limo out of there -- he's just softly crying. "This sucks," he finally says. "It hurts like a b**ch right now. I'll never forget this journey, how beautiful it was in so many ways. I fell in love with her, and I swear, I don't regret anything."
"I know I have a ton of love to give, and I thought it was Hannah. I truly did," he adds -- but WE'RE WAITING TO SEE YOU TALK ABOUT YOUR LOVE ON AFTER THE FINAL ROSE, PETER!
Peter Is Hurting5:10 PM:
Hannah's already in tears as she offers to walk Peter out.
"I just like, everything that our relationship has been has been perfect, and it has been so easy. You're like, the dream guy," she says. "I feel like you were [my Ken doll]."
"It's just like, nothing wrong. Just not mine," she explains. "And this week was..."
"It was amazing," Peter says. "I'm trying to be strong... You will truly always have a piece of my heart... this sucks right now, and this hurts. But I don't regret anything about it. I truly don't."
Hannah Is Breaking Her Heart5:05 PM:
Each guy discusses how intensely they feel for Hannah as she approaches the podium -- moved back from when she moved it -- to hand out her roses.
"This week has been amazing. I stand here and feel so lucky to be so loved, and know that this is so hard for me," she tells the guys. "I just feel so blessed to have you all in my life. But there is an endgame for me in this, and I have to continue to make the hard decisions. And that makes this hard for me, because I'm not just breaking somebody's heart, I'm breaking my heart."
With that, Hannah picks up her first rose, which goes to Jed. Tyler gets the next rose, which means Peter is sent home, just moments after saying he knows he and Hannah were "meant to be together."
Biggest Battle of Her Heart5:03 PM:
At the rose ceremony in Greece, Hannah prepares to send one man home. "I sent Luke home, and I have no regrets, but now I have a big decision to make, and my heart hurts," she says.
Hannah sees a future with Jed, Tyler and Peter, but ti's about which future she wants for herself. "This has definitely been the biggest battle of my heart," she admits.
No Happy Ending?5:02 PM:
Chris Harrison is live in studio. "We have finally arrived," he says. "But what promises to happen over the next two nights is like nothing you've seen before."
Chris says even he's not sure what'll happen -- or if Hannah gets a happy ending. But first, it's rose ceremony time.
Here We Go!5:00 PM:
The finale is here, and it looks like we're in for quite a ride. First, Hannah has to send one man home -- but next, she'll introduce her final two to her parents, who seem to be tough cookies.
Then, on her way to hand out her final rose, Hannah takes a tumble -- and it's like "nothing you've seen before," Chris Harrison teases.
