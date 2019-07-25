Hannah Brown has a tough decision ahead of her.

According to Bachelorettehost Chris Harrison, next week's season finale of the series will see the 24-year-old beauty queen struggle to make a decision between "three good men," Tyler Cameron, Jed Wyatt and Peter Weber. As he counseled her on her choice, he told her that it came down to what her lifestyle would look like with each of them.

"She definitely, probably, had serious love for two of them," Harrison told ET's Lauren Zima, who guest hosted this week's episode of the Bachelor Party podcast on The Ringer. "Maybe three, but definitely two."

Harrison said that once controversial contestant Luke Parker was out of the way, Brown felt a "massive weight off her shoulders" and allowed herself to really fall for the remaining men. Before that, she had only told Wyatt that she was falling in love with him. Production gave Brown her space to figure out where her feelings were.

"You really want this to be about Hannah talking with her mom and dad on camera, off camera, talking with brothers and sisters and friends -- this is where you start getting counsel from the people you really count on and love," he shared. "And also producers -- we love these people, we care for them. You’ve spent a lot of time with these people and been in the trenches with them -- these producers you count on and you’ve befriended, this is where you’re leaning on them. We want to make this work."

"This week really is two weeks -- we really spread it out, there are days off in between here, there's dark days. Hannah was really big on having time to meditate, time to reflect, and she really took time alone to think and to journal before she'd come talk to us. That’s what this is all about and where your decisions can change," Harrison added.

Monday's episode, the first night of Brown's two-part finale, will pick up with the rose ceremony in Greece. "One guy is obviously going to leave, and we will get down to that final two. They will stay in Greece, we will all stay in Greece, and this will go through until the ending," Harrison explained. "But there's a lot to handle, a lot to unpack now, because a lot of stuff has happened in Greece, and a lot has happened outside of Greece that we have to deal with."

Harrison, of course, is alluding to the off-camera allegations against Wyatt and Weber. Wyatt's ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, came forward last month claiming that she was in a relationship with him when he went off to film the show. She alleged that Wyatt planned to return to her after making it to the top five to promote his music career. Weber's ex-girlfriend, Calee Lutes, meanwhile, claimed to ET that the pilot had unexpectedly ended their serious relationship in December in order to appear on The Bachelorette.

All this came to light after Brown had given her final rose, but that doesn't mean her finale will be any less dramatic. Fans have seen an explosive promo of the upcoming two-night event, in which Brown freaks out on her way to her final rose ceremony, exits the vehicle and takes a tumble to the ground.

Harrison said he and the crew were at what they call the "proposal site," waiting for Brown's arrival. He heard over the walkie talkie, "Hannah just fell down... Cary [Fetman, the stylist], are you there? We may need your help. Dress is ripped. Hannah is hurt. Hannah might be bleeding."

"She was in heels, she needed some air. Obviously she's about to make the biggest, most important decision of her life. I think the world was closing in on her," Harrison said.

"I wasn't there at that moment… you see Bill, one of our producers, who is with her at all times, he was running in. It's not a good thing. And the poor girl had been through enough," he added.

Brown told ET at the Men Tell All taping that her heart gets broken this season. See what else she said in the video below.

The season finale of The Bachelorette airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

