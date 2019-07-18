Hannah Brown may have sent Luke Parker home on Monday's episode ofThe Bachelorette, but the drama's not over.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the 24-year-old beauty queen at the show's Men Tell All taping on Friday, where she revealed that her heart "gets broken" this season -- outside of her explosive breakup with Parker.

"Well, my heart gets broken a lot for a lot of different reasons on this season," she shared. "Of course, Luke breaks my heart, but my heart gets broken through all of this because of just learning and growing and putting my heart out there in the way that I did."

Fans have seen scandal play out off-screen this season. First, frontrunner Jed Wyatt's ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, came forward alleging that they were in a relationship when he went on the show. She claimed that he only planned to reach the top five to gain name recognition for his music career, and said he planned to return back to her after filming.

Weeks later, an ex of Peter Weber's, Calee Lutes, came forward to ET alleging that she was in a serious relationship with him before he unexpectedly broke up with her to go on the show. Both men are still left in the competition on The Bachelorette, alongside Tyler Cameron, and Parker (who has returned for the next rose ceremony, according to promos).

In her first interview with ET as the Bachelorette back in March, Brown said she didn't want to end up with a "lying sack of poo." Given the off-camera drama, fans are worried. "Well, we don't know who I end up with yet," Brown told ET at Men Tell All about whether she avoids a liar this season. "We will have to continue to watch."

"I really don't know [if she ends up with a liar]. I don't know. That remains to be seen," host Chris Harrison teased. "We will find out and that's part of the beauty of the live finale is I don't know what's going to happen. With Peter, with Tyler, with Jed, with all of them. I think there's a lot of questions to be answered."

Brown did open up about the hometown episode which aired earlier this month, confessing that watching Wyatt's family's reception to her was "hard." The Nashville-based musician is still the only man Brown has told she's falling in love with, but his family was skeptical of their relationship and told Brown they didn't think he was ready for an engagement.

"I mean, it's always hard to watch back, but ultimately every family is going to be protective and have questions about this whole experience," Brown explained. "I think Jed's family definitely had questions about the experience and didn't understand it. So that was, of course, hard."

Wyatt's younger sister has since spoken out, claiming she appeared mean on the episode, while Wyatt recently wrote on Instagram that he'd like fans to stop attacking his family over his alleged girlfriend drama.

See more in the video below.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook page here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelorette': Luke Parker Returns After Hannah Brown's Windmill Bombshell in Shocking Promo

Ben Higgins Calls Out Jed Wyatt for 'Discrediting' the 'Bachelor' Franchise (Exclusive)

Why 'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Tanner Tolbert Is Defending Peter Weber Amid Ex-Girlfriend Drama (Exclusive)

Related Gallery