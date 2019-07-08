Well, this is interesting.

Hannah Brown headed to her final four men's hometowns on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, and while she admitted to having perhaps the strongest feelings for Jed Wyatt, according to his family, he might not feel the same way.

In Knoxville, Tennessee, Hannah met Jed's father, Jerry, mom Gina, and sister, Lily -- whose concerns about the process were certainly eyebrow-raising considering he allegedly had a girlfriend back home. Last month, Jed's ex, Haley Stevens, alleged to ET that she and Wyatt were in a relationship when he went off to LA to film the show. She claimed that Wyatt only planned to reach the top five to gain notoriety for his music career, and alleged he planned to return home to her.

On Monday's episode, Jed's mother had clear reservations about his relationship with Hannah, questioning how "real" it was -- despite Hannah telling her she was falling in love with her son.

"He lived his life before Bachelorette," Gina said. "He's been through it all, I think."

"I wouldn't have felt [he's ready to get married] before," she continued, when Hannah asked if Jed was ready to propose. "His path is different, very different."

And Jed's sister, Lily, told Jed to focus on his music career -- which he had told Hannah in an earlier episode was the reason he came on the show.

"I'm very protective over Jed, and making music makes him so happy, and him potentially falling in love with you, I'm not sure it's a good thing," Lily bluntly told Hannah.

During Jed's sit down with his mom, she got even more candid. "It doesn't feel very realistic to me," she shared. "I'm surprised, to be honest. I am... This is the first I've seen of her... I think this is crazy."

"To see him considering is a little surprising," Gina told the camera.

Monday's enlightening episode comes just hours after Wyatt broke his silence on the girlfriend drama, which he said had been affecting the "mental and physical health" of him and his family.

"Hi ya’ll. Several of you have reached out with messages and questions. Please know I’m not able to answer right now, but as soon as I’m able to, I will. Until then, I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health," he wrote. "It goes beyond what is said online. Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public. I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people."

"I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgement until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then," Jed added.

See more in the video below.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

