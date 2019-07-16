Tanner Tolbert has a lot of thoughts about Peter Weber after his ex-girlfriend, Calee Lutes, came forward alleging that he suddenly ended their serious relationship to appear on The Bachelorette.

During an interview with ET's Lauren Zima on Roses and Rose Live on Tuesday, Tolbert said that while Lutes' claims make him think the Bachelorette standout wasn't the best boyfriend to her, he commends the fact that the pilot cut things off with Lutes before appearing on The Bachelorette. The Bachelor in Paradise alum was quick to note that another Bachelorette frontrunner, Jed Wyatt, who allegedly had a girlfriend while on the show, is in a much different category.

"Do I think Peter was a little shady with this girl, based upon the story? Yes. Do I think he was a good boyfriend to this girl? Probably not. But do I think he's OK to break up with her for whatever reason he wants? Yes," Tolbert explained. "People break up every day in the real world for a zillion different reasons. And to be honest, getting the chance to go on a TV show is a decent reason, if you want to. He obviously valued this TV show opportunity more than their relationship, and that's his call."

"They only dated for, like, five months, they were long distance. And they broke up in December, and at least he had the decency to end it right then. So it was a five-month relationship, they had been broken up for three months before filming even began. Again, do I think he was a little shady in it? Probably. Does it maybe show that he isn't ready to settle down? Maybe. But I think he didn't do anything wrong, per se. He's entitled to break up with someone if he wants," he continued.

Tolbert's wife, Jade Roper, whom he met on Paradise (the pair are now parents to a daughter, Emerson, with a baby boy on the way), also defended Weber.



"I also saw that Nick Viall tweeted, because he met Peter, something like that, and he said that Peter was scouted by the show, that he didn't apply, that someone didn't nominate him, that he didn't go through the normal casting process," she shared. "So I feel like to say he was trying to get on the show while he was leading this girl on might be a little bit of a stretch with what people are saying."

In her interview with ET on Monday, Lutes said she felt "betrayed" by Weber, who had allegedly told her he loved her, met her family and was planning to move in with her before their sudden breakup. Lutes noted that her situation with Weber "isn't as bad" as what Wyatt allegedly did, but said she still felt hurt by the unexpected split.

"He absolutely betrayed me. He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me," Lutes told ET. "I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me."



"Maybe he did [lead her on]. He very well could have. But I think a lot of contestants are dating, or talking to, people ahead of time," Tolbert said on Tuesday. "It does sound like he led her on a little, and made it seem like things were a little more serious than they were, which was maybe a reflection of his character at that time. He's a young guy, he's dating, he's entitled to feel whatever way he wants."

"I don't think it's anything close to the Jed situation, because Jed seemingly had a girlfriend," Tolbert expressed.



"[He] had a gameplan, came into to play with Hannah's heart just to move his career up," Roper added of the allegations against Wyatt.

"I'm not a Jed fan. I don't see what she sees him," Tolbert said of the Nashville-based musician, revealing that he thinks Wyatt might end up being Hannah Brown's final pick. "[But] I feel like he's been boring all season."

Tolbert and Roper are thus hoping the Bachelorette ends up with Weber, despite the headlines, and that Tyler Cameron or Mike Johnson becomes our next Bachelor.

"The girls are thirsty for him, just looking at social media," Tolbert explained of Cameron. "He's played his cards right and he's said everything right."

