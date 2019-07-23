Kaley Cuoco has a lot of feelings about Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.

ET's Lauren Zima sat down with the actress and her Harley Quinn co-star, Lake Bell, at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she offered her thoughts on everything from Monday's drama-filled Men Tell All, Hannah Brown's performance as the Bachelorette, and who should be the next Bachelor.

"I mean, I love the episode obviously," she said of Monday's MTA special. "Dare I say, Luke [Parker] has been totally horrendous the whole season, but I felt a little bad for him last night."

"We felt a little bad for him," echoed Bell, who doesn't watch The Bachelorette, but jokingly chimed in on Cuoco's recap.

"A little! Now, calm down, universe! Don't post tomorrow that I support Luke," Cuoco clarified. "Just, like. the tiniest morsel [of pity]... a piece of an almond."

The former Big Bang Theory star -- and clear Bachelor superfan -- called Parker's sit-down interview "ridiculous."

"Is this guy, like, not a nice guy?" Bell asked.

"He's the best," Cuoco joked. "No."

Parker had made headlines since night one of Brown's season, for his admittedly "prideful" behavior. Things took a serious turn ahead of what would have been his overnight date with Brown earlier this month when he seemingly shamed her for having sex with another contestant on the show. It was the last straw for Brown, who sent him home after having similar (though less intense) conversations with him throughout the series.

"Luke, that's been a tough season for him. He's made some bad choices," Cuoco noted, adding that redemption is "probably not" possible for him.

The blonde beauty couldn't have been more impressed by Brown, however. "I think Hannah is adorable," she gushed. "We like Hannah. I'm excited to see who she chooses. I think I have an idea, but yeah."

As for who she wants to be the next Bachelor, it seems Tyler Cameron has earned her support. "I think Tyler is the cutest thing ever, and I just think he's really cute. So, if he doesn't get chosen, I could see him being the Bachelor," she said. "[He's] so hot."

"This Tyler gentleman is attractive?" Bell asked.



"Yes!" Cuoco replied as Zima pulled up a photo. "He's cute, right?"

"Look, the guy's a looker. I'm not going to deny you that," Bell confessed. "Listen, he's doing very well, in my opinion."

"He could be the next Bachelor," Cuoco decided.

Fans will hear much more of Cuoco and Bell's lovable banter as they star as Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, respectively, in the new DC Universe animated series, Harley Quinn, premiering this October. The pair met when they signed on to the series a year ago, and just reunited on Tuesday.

"It's weird because now we kind of know each other very well in terms of, like, our cadence and our comedy style," Bell said.

"Harley and Ivy have such an interesting, close relationship on the show," Cuoco added. "I told her, 'I really feel like I know you on a deeper level.'"

See more on Cuoco in the video below.

Brown's season of The Bachelorette wraps up with a two-night finale airing July 29 and 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

