Peter Weber didn't break his silence about his ex-girlfriend on night one of Hannah Brown's Bachelorette finale on Monday, but another major secret was revealed!

Weber sat down with host Chris Harrison after watching Brown shockingly send him home during her penultimate rose ceremony, where he opened up about his feelings for this season's Bachelorette, before the two came face-to-face for the first time since they went their separate ways in Greece.

After Brown and Weber got a chance to emotionally clear the air about their time together, host Chris Harrison joked that no one in Bachelor Nation "will ever look at a windmill the same way again" -- referring to the pair's romantic Fantasy Suite tryst, after which Brown dramatically revealed that she "f***ed in a windmill," twice! However, the Bachelorette had another confession to make on Monday's finale.

"I was a little dishonest about something," she told Harrison. "I did say there's something that Peter and I did twice -- it was actually four times."

As the studio audience -- which included Weber's family -- erupted in shocked cheers and applause, Hannah gushed, "He's a great catch!"

"Somewhere, Luke P.'s heart just exploded," Harrison joked, before Weber added, "I can confidently say that Jesus still loves both of us."

The Bachelorette frontrunner's time seemed to end on a lighthearted note, however, one thing that wasn't addressed during his finale interview was his side of the story -- after his ex-girlfriend, Calee Lutes came forward about their relationship and sudden split. In an exclusive Q&A with ET, Lutes claimed that Weber unexpectedly broke up with her to appear on the show.

In her interview with ET, Lutes said that she and Weber had a serious long-distance relationship for five months before he abruptly ended things in late December. She claimed that they had told each other "I love you," met each other's families and talked about moving in together and setting down roots. Then, just before Christmas, Lutes alleged that Weber cut things off.

"I thought there was another girl, so I looked at his recent followers on Instagram, and noticed that a Bachelorette producer had recently followed him. I didn't think much of it at the time, but I knew there was something he wasn't telling me. He immediately deleted EVERY trace of me on Instagram," she said.

"He absolutely betrayed me. He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me," Lutes alleged. "Also, if all of this wasn't bad enough, I've had multiple people reach out to me and tell me that he was seeing other women while we were exclusive."

Weber is the second of Brown's contestants to have girlfriend drama unfold after filming (she sent home one man, Scott, on night one after finding out he had a girlfriend just days before). Jed Wyatt's ex, Haley Stevens, came forward with her story last month. In an interview with ET, she claimed that she and Wyatt were in a serious relationship when he went off to film the show and that he planned to return to her afterward.

Hannah's season finale airs on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

