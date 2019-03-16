It's been a year since Becca Kufrin gave her first impression rose to Garrett Yrigoyen.

The former Bachelorette couldn't help but celebrate the occasion with a touching message to her fiance, sharing on Instagram on Friday how he's had her heart "since the very beginning."

"From the pool to the pier, so much has happened in 1 year. @gy_yrigoyen, we have spent 365 days around the sun, and I can’t wait for thousands more to come," Kufrin captioned a photo of her and Yrigoyen fishing on the pier, alongside a snap from them fishing in the pool of the Bachelor mansion on night one of her season.

"Who would have thought that one soccer ball-smelling mini van and a single impression rose would change our lifetimes? You had my heart since the very beginning, and I love and value you so much," she added. "Thank you for this past year, thank you for simply being you. Now let’s get a puppy for that mini van already!"

Yrigoyen also honored the milestone with an Instagram pic of Kufrin giving him her first rose of the season. "One year ago when I learned what the first impression rose was 😂🌹," he wrote alongside the shot.

ET was with Kufrin and Yrigoyen on a skydiving adventure last month, where they dished on their relationship and revealed why they're not rushing to get married.

"We felt like we're still at the point we're getting to know each other, because we've been together 24/7 so we know each other, but we want to have a long engagement and do our own thing and not be on anyone else's timing," Kufrin explained. "A lot of people throw out, 'Get married, have a big wedding, have it be televised, have babies!' and we're like, 'We're gonna do us.'"

"If we were to meet in a normal daily setting and date normally, I think we would still extend that, so we're just trying to keep that going," she added.

The couple has, however, taken the next step of moving in together in San Diego, California.

"I didn't wanna live in L.A.," Yrigoyen shared, as Kufrin agreed that they're trying to distance themselves from the limelight a bit. "I love Reno and the Tahoe area, and she loves Minnesota, but we wanted to try somewhere new together."

"He has family that's close by, so I wanted California for a little bit, just because I've never lived anywhere besides California," the brunette beauty chimed in. "So we actually came down here for his brother's wedding and Garrett was like, 'I could do this for a little bit.'"

