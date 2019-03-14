Hannah Brown's journey to find love is almost here -- really!

Things are moving fast for the fan favorite from Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, who was announced as our next Bachelorette on Tuesday's "After the Final Rose." Just minutes later, she met her first five men, and then handed out her first rose. By Wednesday night, ABC had released photos of the 33 men who will vie for her heart.

Hannah's season will also premiere earlier than usual, with a special Bachelorette reunion show airing on May 6. According to ABC, viewers will celebrate the show's 15th season with host Chris Harrison, as he hits the road with Bachelor Nation super fans to revisit unforgettable moments across the dating show's history. The two-hour special will culminate with a big Bachelorette reunion.

Just one week later, Alabama Hannah's Bachelorette season will premiere. Find out everything we know about the upcoming season below:

Night One Is Just Around the Corner

Brown starts filming her season on Saturday! In just a few days, the University of Alabama grad will be back at the Bachelor mansion to meet her suitors (and re-meet the few who appeared on "After the Final Rose").

One Man Already Has a Rose

... and his name is Cam. The 30-year-old Austin, Texas, native made quite the impression on Hannah when he rapped during his first meeting. The other men she met on Tuesday -- Dustin, Connor, Luke P. and Luke S. -- will also have a chance to earn a coveted rose alongside the rest of the hopefuls when the show officially starts filming.

She's Got a Lot of Guys

While it's unclear if all 33 men released will actually appear on Hannah's season (the network used the very important keyword "may"), so far, she's got a lot to choose from. Our last Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin, started her season with 28 guys, Rachel Lindsay with 31, and JoJo Fletcher with 26.

Hannah also won't have to learn too many names. There's two Connors, two Joes and a Joey, two Lukes, two Matt D.s, one Matt S. and a Matteo and two Tylers! The oldest man this season is 34, the youngest is 23, and the average age is 27 -- three years older than our Bachelorette.

We've Got a Premiere Date

Monday, May 13 is the date Hannah's journey will kick off on ABC, with a two-hour premiere starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

She's Promised It'll Be Entertaining

While speaking with ET at Colton's "Women Tell All" taping last month, Hannah said she'd love to be the Bachelorette -- and promised she'd give fans quite the show.

"I was genuine about how I felt and I truly did want the end of it to be me and it wasn't, but I still stayed true to myself and allowed everybody to kind of see every part of me -- the good and the bad," she said. "I would love to have the opportunity to continue on shedding that layer of just trying to be whatever I think people want me to be and just being myself."

"I really believe in this process and I do think you can fall in love here and be in love and find your person, so if it could be me, that would be great," she added. "I think it'd be damn entertaining. I can guarantee that."

And Colton and Cassie Will Be Tuning In

"Absolutely [they made the right choice with Hannah]. Any choice they made would have been the right choice," Colton told ET on Wednesday during his New York City press day with Cassie Randolph. "I think she's going to make for a very interesting and dynamic season and she's so deserving of love. She's someone that's stayed true to herself throughout the whole entire filming process."

"I'm excited to watch her season, of course," Cassie added. "I wish her the best."

Hannah also has a lot of support from other Bachelor co-stars, like Tayshia Adams and Demi Burnett.

"I think she redeemed herself [with her toast on 'Women Tell All']. She did a good job. She made me laugh," Demi told ET last week. "And we know that girl is ready for marriage. She talks about it all the time. I would love to see me some 'Beast' for the Bachelorette."

See more on Hannah in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelorette': Meet the 33 Men Who Will Compete for Hannah Brown's Love

7 Things to Know About New Bachelorette Hannah Brown

'The Bachelor' Finale: Hannah B. Starts Her First Night as 'Bachelorette'

Related Gallery