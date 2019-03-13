Hannah Brown Is Our New 'Bachelorette': 7 Things to Know About Her

Hannah Brown is our new Bachelorette!

The 24-year-old Alabama native was announced as our new franchise lead on Tuesday, during Colton Underwood's "After the Final Rose." What started as Hannah's introduction to the role quickly turned into her first night as Bachelorette, with her first five guys trying to make a good impression.

"I feel all the emotions, but honestly, I'm just really grateful for this opportunity," she told Chris Harrison on Tuesday. "[Falling in love and getting engaged] didn't happen for me my first time around, but I do believe it can happen, and I'm so honored people saw my heart."

With Hannah leaving just over halfway through Colton's season, however, there's still much more to learn about her. Check out seven things to know about Hannah below:

She's Alabama Hannah, Through and Through

The blonde beauty was born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She graduated with bachelor's in communications from the University of Alabama in 2017, where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

Pageants Were a Big Deal for Her

Fans heard a little bit of Hannah's pageant drama with Caelynn Miller-Keyes on Colton's season of The Bachelor, and while that drama went down not-so-recently, Hannah had been competing since she was 15. In November 2017, she was crowned Miss Alabama USA. She competed for Miss USA, but lost to Sarah Rose Summers of Nebraska. Caelynn -- who was first runner-up, was Miss North Carolina.

But Pageants Aren't the Only Thing She's Done

The 24-year-old worked as a freelance hairstylist and makeup artist throughout college, according to her LinkedIn profile. After graduation, she put her design skills to use as an interior decorator. "It quickly became clear that this job was not just a hobby, and after graduation I decided to continue my work study under the designers at Gracefully Done," she says on her profile. "My favorite part of designing and decorating is forming relationships with my clients and being able to meet specific needs for creating their dream space."

She Looks Good in a Wedding Dress

Hannah may not have gotten engaged to Colton, but she's tried on wedding dresses before. The Alabama native stunned in a recent photo shoot for Alabama Weddings Magazine.

Hannah's a Dog Lover

Who doesn't love a golden retriever? Hannah's family appears to have two, and they make frequent appearances on her Instagram. "Just look at those faces. 🐶🐶💗🌊 #wetdogs #happydogs #alabamahannah," she captioned a beach photo of her time with her pups over the summer.

And She's Definitely a "Beast" in the Gym

Hannah showed off her fighting skills on The Bachelor, but she's had these moves for a while. Check out her fierce boxing skills from last year.

She Came to Entertain

While speaking with ET at the "Women Tell All" taping last month, Hannah said that she'd love to be the Bachelorette -- and would work hard to give us a good season.

"I also was genuine about how I felt and I truly did want the end of it to be me and it wasn't, but I still stayed true to myself and allowed everybody to kind of see every part of me -- the good and the bad," she said. "I would love to have the opportunity to continue on shedding that layer of just trying to be whatever I think people want me to be and just being myself."

"I really believe in this process and I do think you can fall in love here and be in love and find your person, so if it could be me, that would be great," she added. "I think it'd be damn entertaining. I can guarantee that."

Hannah's season of The Bachelorette will start filming soon. For now, see more on our new Bachelor franchise lead in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

