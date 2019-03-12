Colton Underwood ended his season of The Bachelor without a proposal, but he still got a stunning engagement ring from Neil Lane!

During their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday afterThe Bachelor's finale, Underwood and his "lover," Cassie Randolph -- their words, not ours -- were presented with a sparkler courtesy of the celebrity jeweler.

"I can hold onto this?" Underwood asked as Kimmel revealed that it was his and Randolph's to use whenever they did decide to get engaged.

"If you don't want that one, you can pick out a different one," the late night host insisted, inviting the pair to get engaged on his show.

"We'll think about it," Underwood joked.

Whether the ring was actually real remains to be seen (ET has reached out to Neil Lane for comment), but as Underwood and Randolph told Kimmel, they've spoken about getting married.

Underwood said he started to realize Randolph was the one in Singapore. "It was week four, but I was in a unique situation," he told Kimmel. "I had to keep an open mind for as long as I could, but it didn't work out."

For now, he's calling the blonde beauty his "future wife." "I mean, we're just, we're confidently boyfriend and girlfriend," he said. Randolph chimed in, confirming they're in a "pre-engagement period."

Randolph's dad -- who flew to Portugal to warn his daughter against an engagement on The Bachelor -- has even warmed up to the 27-year-old former football player. "He loves Colton," she raved.

"We've watched episodes together," Underwood revealed, adding that "the whole family" has been there through kissing scenes and the like.

The Bachelor also opened up about the status of his virginity on Jimmy Kimmel Live, confessing, "I never thought it would become this big of a deal or story." "[But] I'm confident in all the decisions I've made," he added. "I'm so happy and so in love right now."

"I can tell just by looking at you, I can see that something has happened to you, that you have blossomed," Kimmel joked about Underwood finally having sex.

"To be honest, heading into that fantasy suite, I wasn't even thinking about that. I was just more ready to fight for our relationship," he shared.

During Tuesday's Bachelor: After the Final Rose, Underwood told Chris Harrison that he wasn't going to reveal the status of his virginity out of respect for Randolph. But on social media, the couple wasn't shy about sharing their love.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose': Will Colton and Cassie Get Engaged?

'The Bachelor' Finale: Is Colton Underwood Still a Virgin?

'The Bachelor': Why Cassie Took Colton Underwood Back After Leaving Him

Related Gallery