TV

'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Gets a Neil Lane Ring for Cassie Randolph After All

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
151661_1663.jpg
ABC

Colton Underwood ended his season of The Bachelor without a proposal, but he still got a stunning engagement ring from Neil Lane! 

During their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday afterThe Bachelor's finale, Underwood and his "lover," Cassie Randolph -- their words, not ours -- were presented with a sparkler courtesy of the celebrity jeweler.

"I can hold onto this?" Underwood asked as Kimmel revealed that it was his and Randolph's to use whenever they did decide to get engaged. 

"If you don't want that one, you can pick out a different one," the late night host insisted, inviting the pair to get engaged on his show. 

"We'll think about it," Underwood joked. 

Whether the ring was actually real remains to be seen (ET has reached out to Neil Lane for comment), but as Underwood and Randolph told Kimmel, they've spoken about getting married. 

Underwood said he started to realize Randolph was the one in Singapore. "It was week four, but I was in a unique situation," he told Kimmel. "I had to keep an open mind for as long as I could, but it didn't work out." 

For now, he's calling the blonde beauty his "future wife." "I mean, we're just, we're confidently boyfriend and girlfriend," he said. Randolph chimed in, confirming they're in a "pre-engagement period." 

Randolph's dad -- who flew to Portugal to warn his daughter against an engagement on The Bachelor -- has even warmed up to the 27-year-old former football player. "He loves Colton," she raved. 

"We've watched episodes together," Underwood revealed, adding that "the whole family" has been there through kissing scenes and the like.

The Bachelor also opened up about the status of his virginity on Jimmy Kimmel Live, confessing, "I never thought it would become this big of a deal or story." "[But] I'm confident in all the decisions I've made," he added. "I'm so happy and so in love right now." 

"I can tell just by looking at you, I can see that something has happened to you, that you have blossomed," Kimmel joked about Underwood finally having sex. 

"To be honest, heading into that fantasy suite, I wasn't even thinking about that. I was just more ready to fight for our relationship," he shared. 

During Tuesday's Bachelor: After the Final Rose, Underwood told Chris Harrison that he wasn't going to reveal the status of his virginity out of respect for Randolph. But on social media, the couple wasn't shy about sharing their love. 

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes it can be hard for me to find my words (as you all have seen haha)… it’s so easy for me to over-analyze and get in my own head, especially when my feelings are overwhelming or when big things are happening so quickly. So, here goes my attempt to put the past 6 months into words 🌹 Stepping out of the limo on night one, I had no idea what was in store for me. The saying “God always has bigger plans in mind” has never felt more real to me than it does now. I’m honestly holding back tears as I write this, trying not to get too sentimental as all the memories and emotions flood over me while I reflect on this whole experience. I am unbelievably grateful for every single relationship that was formed with 29 amazing women, Colton and all the crew involved. It was a truly unique adventure that I got the extraordinary opportunity to experience. Everyone who has been beside me throughout these past 6 months (during filming and post), has helped me grow in ways that I couldn’t ever have imagined. I’ve learned things about myself, relationships, and life in general, that I would never have known otherwise. Thinking back to before I was cast on The Bachelor S23, I get chills realizing just how crazy it is that ONE THING has the potential to change life SO MUCH. ♥️ This past week, I took a much-needed break from my social media. I was allowing the opinions of others, and their sometimes cruel speculations, really get to me. That brings me to perhaps the truest, most impactful thing that this experience has taught me: to stay true to myself. Being real is something we ALL owe to ourselves. Regardless of the outcome, that is the one thing we can do to guarantee no regrets… to make the best decision we can in the moment. 🥂So cheers, my friends (and trolls) to The Bachelor S23 finale… may we all live and learn, be humble, and most of all, forever remain open to learning. Thank you for the opportunity to share with you all a glimpse into some of the most pivotal moments of my life. So far :) #thebachelor

A post shared by Cassie Randolph (@cassierandolph) on

View this post on Instagram

I was going to wait until west coast aired to post this, but I am too impatient. So here it goes! The secret is finally out!!! Colton, you truly have my heart ♥️ Walking into this experience, I honestly wasn’t sure that true love could come from it. It hasn’t necessarily been the easiest road to get to where we are, but if that’s what it took to get here, then every single twist and turn has been undeniably WORTH IT. The last 4 months, just focusing on “us” have been amazing and you have become my best friend. You have shown me the purest, strongest love that any girl could ask for. You jumped a fence, took a risk, and challenged the “rules” to fight for us. I can’t even begin to describe how lucky I feel to have you by my side. I am so excited to see what is next for us in this new phase of our “journey”... I’d jump a thousand fences for you and “like, I know, I KNOW”😉 that I love you more than words, point blank♥️ ps. you still give me butterflies 🦋

A post shared by Cassie Randolph (@cassierandolph) on

See more in the video below. 

RELATED CONTENT: 

'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose': Will Colton and Cassie Get Engaged?

'The Bachelor' Finale: Is Colton Underwood Still a Virgin?

'The Bachelor': Why Cassie Took Colton Underwood Back After Leaving Him

The Bachelor: Roses and Rose: Part 1 of Colton Underwood's Finale Features 2 Break-Ups and 1,000 Tears

Related Gallery